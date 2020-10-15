  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Billboard Music Awards 2020: BTS rents Incheon Airport to perform Dynamite & it cannot get bigger than this

Billboard Music Awards 2020 had BTS bringing back Dynamite but this time around, they turned the huge Incheon Airport to their performance venue.
26097 reads Mumbai Updated: October 15, 2020 08:55 am
BTS performs Dynamite at Incheon Airport for BBMAs 2020Billboard Music Awards 2020: BTS rents Incheon Airport to perform Dynamite & it cannot get bigger than this
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Trust me when I say this, no one can bring the house down like BTS. Over the weekend, the septet proved that they can turn a musical concert into a moving art show with Map of the Soul ON:E. Now, members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook dressed in red to deliver a stripped-down version of Dynamite at the Billboard Music Awards 2020. The members returned to the awards show for the second time in a row. 

The K-pop group performed the unwind version of the song with the help of a live band, some saxophone to go with it which played from a distant location. The perfect blend of jazz and blues added a new touch to the already peppy song. While the septet opted to stick to the original routine of the song, they left the ARMY in shock when they revealed that the performance took place at the Incheon Airport - Terminal 2. Yes, you read it right. Just to assure that they actually did rent out the iconic space, the performance video gave a glimpse at the famous structure of the airport at the end of the song. 

Over the past few days, BTS has been giving the world a glimpse at a few popular locations in South Korea through their performances. When they took appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during BTS Week and gave us glimpses of the majestic Gyeongbokgung followed by introducing us to Everland with their America's Got Talent Dynamite performance.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: BBMAs 2020: BTS wins Top Social Artist for fourth year in a row; Give heartfelt speech dedicated to BTS ARMY

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Billboard Music Awards Getty Images

You may like these
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Nominations to performance & costumes; here's what to expect from BTS' appearance
BBMAs 2020: BTS wins Top Social Artist for fourth year in a row; Give heartfelt speech dedicated to BTS ARMY
Billboard Music Awards 2020: BTS all set to paint BBMAs red with their performance; K Media teases EPIC stage
Billboard Music Awards 2020 Winners List: Billie Eilish, BTS, and Harry Styles win at the BBMAs
Billboard Music Awards 2020 Date, Time, Watch Online: Where to livestream BTS, Demi Lovato, other performances
BTS' Dynamite MV breaks BLACKPINK's record for fastest music video by a Korean act to cross 450 million views
Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Oh my V you the best , to be able to be #1 and make the guy hired by Gucci be #2 you are amazing beautiful! I also will to congratulate Kai for being #2 because you are still representing Gucci ! Is just that V stands out without even tryin and that’s a fact us ARMY can’t deny . #army #toomany #toostrong #keepupthegoodwork #alwaysandforever #wepurpleyou

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement