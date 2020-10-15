Billboard Music Awards 2020: BTS rents Incheon Airport to perform Dynamite & it cannot get bigger than this

Billboard Music Awards 2020 had BTS bringing back Dynamite but this time around, they turned the huge Incheon Airport to their performance venue.

Trust me when I say this, no one can bring the house down like BTS. Over the weekend, the septet proved that they can turn a musical concert into a moving art show with Map of the Soul ON:E. Now, members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook dressed in red to deliver a stripped-down version of Dynamite at the Billboard Music Awards 2020. The members returned to the awards show for the second time in a row.

The K-pop group performed the unwind version of the song with the help of a live band, some saxophone to go with it which played from a distant location. The perfect blend of jazz and blues added a new touch to the already peppy song. While the septet opted to stick to the original routine of the song, they left the ARMY in shock when they revealed that the performance took place at the Incheon Airport - Terminal 2. Yes, you read it right. Just to assure that they actually did rent out the iconic space, the performance video gave a glimpse at the famous structure of the airport at the end of the song.

Over the past few days, BTS has been giving the world a glimpse at a few popular locations in South Korea through their performances. When they took appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during BTS Week and gave us glimpses of the majestic Gyeongbokgung followed by introducing us to Everland with their America's Got Talent Dynamite performance.

