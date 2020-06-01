BLACKPINK: YG Entertainment CONFIRMS Rosé, Lisa & Jisoo's solo tracks to come out post their 1st album release

YG Entertainment put out a statement confirming that BLACKPINK members Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo's solo tracks will come out after their first official album will be released in September 2020. Read below for YG's full statement on the same.

The next few months for BLINKS will be exciting as their prayers have finally been heard by YG Entertainment. A while back, it was revealed that BLACKPINK will have a three-part comeback, which will include the pre-release single (to be out this month) and another single (to be out in July or August) while the concluding part will be the release of their first official album. BLACKPINK's untitled album drops in September. Moreover, BLACKPINK's collab with Lady Gaga, Sour Candy, as a part of the latter's sixth studio album, Chromatica, has earned the #1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 57 countries.

Now, YG Entertainment is updating BLINKS on the solo endeavours of each BLACKPINK member which includes Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo. In a statement by their agency, on Twitter, YG wrote, "Hello. This is YG Entertainment. YG has recently informed the fans regarding BLACKPINK’s upcoming comeback and official album release in June and September. After monitoring many responses made by fans in and out of Korea, it seemed that many of you were curious on the solo release plans by individual members, so we decided to inform you on how they are being prepared."

Talking about each member's projects' progress individually, they added, "YG has released Jennie’s first-ever solo single SOLO back in November 2018, and has been working on Rosé’s first-ever solo track for over a year. We ask for your understanding on taking more time than expected, since we were planning to release multiple songs in an album format, rather than releasing a digital single. Rosé’s solo works have already been completed, and its release date is planned to be in September after the release of BLACKPINK’s first-ever full-length album. It is because all the members agreed that BLACKPINK’s comeback as an entire group and their first-ever full-length album release is more important than anything. Furthermore, Lisa’s amazing solo single is already prepared for release, and we are currently preparing for Jisoo’s solo single release as well."

As to when their individual works will be released, YG continued, "The solo releases by the members will continue in sequential order, after the release of BLACKPINK’s first-ever full-length album release upcoming [sic] in September."

"YG is always grateful towards the fans in and out of Korea, who have shown interest and affections towards BLACKPINK until this day. We are also always monitoring your opinions which may sound trivial, but are in fact very helpful. YG will not stop the support and effort to help BLACKPINK create better music and to help them grow as admirable artists. That is because it’s the first and most important thing we should consider to repay your love and support towards BLACKPINK. Today is June 1st. Please continue to encourage and support the members of BLACKPINK, who are continuing to work hard for the final preparation process for their upcoming comeback this month. Thank you," YG signed off.

Check out YG Entertainment's statement on BLACKPINK members' solo songs below:

Are you excited for the BLACKPINK members to shine solo as well? Which BLACKPINK member's solo song are you most excited to hear post their album release? Let us know your views on the same in the comments section below.

BLINKS had a mixed reaction to YG's statement as one member @tearslalisa tweeted, "You already said rosé solo would be released after ktl yet it still not here, how are we supposed to trust this??," while another member @jendeukiebabo commented, "It’s easy to talk... we need action! if it’s all recorded, why hasn’t it been released yet? @ygofficialblink."

"Its June now & blackpink’s single was meant to be released in June. comeback date where? am I supposed to count for u," @intoblackpivk wrote while @lalisasboi penned, "No specific date, no concrete details, and they want us to believe about these possible "plans"? Skull and crossbones @ygofficialblink."

However, taking a more positive approach was @BPxYG, who tweeted, "Blinks are always complaining, maybe we have trust issue in YG, but can we trust them just this time? your angry when they did not released statement but also your angry when they released statement. What would YG do? look I'm not trying to defend YG here but trust just this time."

