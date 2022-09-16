Blake Lively debuts baby bump, expecting fourth child with hubby Ryan Reynolds
After having three daughter's together, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are gearing up to welcome a fourth child.
On Thursday, Blake Lively surprised all her fans on the red carpet of the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit as she showed off her plump baby bump in a gorgeous gold sequin dress. With her red carpet appearance, Blake confirmed that she and her husband Ryan Reynolds were expecting a fourth child after having three daughters James Reynolds, Betty Reynolds and Inez Reynolds together.
On the red carpet, the Gossip Girl actress was all smiles as she cradled her beautiful belly in her hands indicating the obvious to the cameras. For the New York City event, Blake kept things glamorous as she added a retro flair to her fit. She donned a gold sequin mini dress with long flare sleeves as she accompanied the look with classic gold hoops and a white satin headband. She tied together her whole look with a simple white scarf hanging around her neck.
Meanwhile, the Age of Adaline star's last Instagram post could not have even hinted at a possible pregnancy as she posted a sizzling bikini pic on her gram with her belly all sucked in and toned. Last time, Blake pulled a similar feat as she announced her third pregnancy at the premiere of her hubby Ryan's film Pokemon Detective Pikachu. On the red carpet for the film, she donned a beautiful bright yellow dress as she bared her big belly bump for the world to see. Then too, not many knew about her pregnancy and the surprise announcement lit the internet on fire.
