Blake Lively debuts baby bump, expecting fourth child with hubby Ryan Reynolds

On Thursday, Blake Lively surprised all her fans on the red carpet of the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit as she showed off her plump baby bump in a gorgeous gold sequin dress. With her red carpet appearance, Blake confirmed that she and her husband Ryan Reynolds were expecting a fourth child after having three daughters James Reynolds, Betty Reynolds and Inez Reynolds together.

On the red carpet, the Gossip Girl actress was all smiles as she cradled her beautiful belly in her hands indicating the obvious to the cameras. For the New York City event, Blake kept things glamorous as she added a retro flair to her fit. She donned a gold sequin mini dress with long flare sleeves as she accompanied the look with classic gold hoops and a white satin headband. She tied together her whole look with a simple white scarf hanging around her neck.