  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS leader RM reveals he will NEVER colour his hair pink again causing a meltdown among Pink Joon stans

In a recent Ask Anything chat, BTS leader RM revealed he would not dye his hair pink again. The singer's confession has left fans feeling emotional about the Pink Joon era.
27574 reads Mumbai
BTS leader RM reveals he will NEVER colour his hair pink again causing a meltdown among Pink Joon stansBTS leader RM reveals he will NEVER colour his hair pink again causing a meltdown among Pink Joon stans
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BTS leader RM has pulled off some bold hair colours like a pro! From bright red to electric blue and his signature blonde, Namjoonie has never shied away from experimenting with his hair. However, the Pink Joon was an era altogether! The Bangtan Boys leader dyed his hair pink and confidently pulled it off, making a memorable fashion statement. While ARMY has been waiting for the singer to revisit the hair shade, Namjoon broke hearts when he said he's not returning to that shade, ever. 

The confession came when RM joined his teammates Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook for to answer a few fan questions in AskAnythingChat. An ARMY member reached out to the rapper and asked him when we would see the return of Pink Joon. Namjoon did not think twice before he announced that Pink Joon will never return. "I don’t do pink cause you know, Weekly Idol," he said. Associating the colour with his "dark past", Namjoon added, "Nah, I won’t do it again." 

His heartbreaking annoncement had fans reminiscing the Pink Joon era while they emotionally paid a farewell to the hair colour. "He really thinks, he can get just leave pink hair in our memories we have been asking for years HE CANNOT LEAVE US LIKE THIS WITHOUT ANY PINK HAIR!!!" a fan said on Twitter. "Rip pink mon. I’m gonna cherish my pink mon photo card for the rest of my life now," another fan added. 

A few fans were skeptical about his decision. "I don’t trust him . Ever since I started stanning bts I have trust issues and know idk if he’s talking seriously or he’s joking," a fan said. "I’ve been in this fandom for five years... don’t trust them... pink joon will make a comeback," added another. 

Check out a few reactions below: 

Would you want to see Pink Joon make a comeback? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: BTS: Indian fans celebrate Jungkook, RM and Jimin's birthdays by raising funds to donate for a SPECIAL cause

Credits :AskAnythingChatGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters
Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary: List of the iconic films of his career
Sameera Reddy’s UNTOLD Story on body shaming, nepotism, casting couch: I was asked to get implants
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI’s statements to NCB Raid at Rhea’s home
Vidya Balan to Shibani Dandekar: Celebs who spoke in support of Rhea Chakraborty
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on their proposal, separation, pregnancy in Love Talkies S4
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi’s confession to Sandip Ssingh’s lead

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement