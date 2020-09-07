BTS leader RM reveals he will NEVER colour his hair pink again causing a meltdown among Pink Joon stans

In a recent Ask Anything chat, BTS leader RM revealed he would not dye his hair pink again. The singer's confession has left fans feeling emotional about the Pink Joon era.

BTS leader RM has pulled off some bold hair colours like a pro! From bright red to electric blue and his signature blonde, Namjoonie has never shied away from experimenting with his hair. However, the Pink Joon was an era altogether! The Bangtan Boys leader dyed his hair pink and confidently pulled it off, making a memorable fashion statement. While ARMY has been waiting for the singer to revisit the hair shade, Namjoon broke hearts when he said he's not returning to that shade, ever.

The confession came when RM joined his teammates Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook for to answer a few fan questions in AskAnythingChat. An ARMY member reached out to the rapper and asked him when we would see the return of Pink Joon. Namjoon did not think twice before he announced that Pink Joon will never return. "I don’t do pink cause you know, Weekly Idol," he said. Associating the colour with his "dark past", Namjoon added, "Nah, I won’t do it again."

His heartbreaking annoncement had fans reminiscing the Pink Joon era while they emotionally paid a farewell to the hair colour. "He really thinks, he can get just leave pink hair in our memories we have been asking for years HE CANNOT LEAVE US LIKE THIS WITHOUT ANY PINK HAIR!!!" a fan said on Twitter. "Rip pink mon. I’m gonna cherish my pink mon photo card for the rest of my life now," another fan added.

A few fans were skeptical about his decision. "I don’t trust him . Ever since I started stanning bts I have trust issues and know idk if he’s talking seriously or he’s joking," a fan said. "I’ve been in this fandom for five years... don’t trust them... pink joon will make a comeback," added another.

Check out a few reactions below:

saw pink joon trending and got so excited only to find out it’s bc joon is a pink joon anti.... shit hurted pic.twitter.com/GULbBOTne1 — ˗ˏˋa⁷₁₃ ˎˊ˗ | daniel luver ♡ (@angelzvmin) September 6, 2020

bitches say “i’m fine” then cry for 5 hours straight because joon won't do pink hair again, i’m bitches — yoongi's fg shirt⁷ (@smolskj) September 6, 2020

WE AINT EVER GETTING PINK JOON AGAIN YALL THIS CANNOT BE pic.twitter.com/e04yLIg9vK — ɴᴏ.1 |ᴛɪғғ⁷ (@ughszn) September 5, 2020

Why Joon said he not doin pink hair anymore...... why would he say that.... pic.twitter.com/jo3P0Uxinl — jungkook⁷ (@sugamvs) September 5, 2020

joon said he won’t do pink hair anymore.. i cant breathe — disco e⁷ (@retrokoya) September 5, 2020

Rest In Peace pink hair — Ken (@clchelicopter26) September 7, 2020

Joon said he don’t like pink hair to through us off and make us not get our hopes up bc in the next comeback he gonna surprise us and pop out with a pink buzzcut pic.twitter.com/plpuAzQbLZ — (@DI0RKVE) September 6, 2020

wait bc i think namjoon was playing around when he said no pink joon,,, yup we getting pink joon next cb he tryna surprise us‼️ pic.twitter.com/23BuYPzlFr — (@koobiwld) September 5, 2020

joon is lying .. see it was a prank he’s pranking us. the pink hair dye is sitting on his bed side right now ... don’t believe him guys . such a jokester — @ work (@HOPE43VA) September 5, 2020

Would you want to see Pink Joon make a comeback? Let us know in the comments below.

