BTS's Jungkook confesses that Golden Maknae nickname is not who he is: I have to try harder to appear that way

During Break The Silence Ep 5, BTS member Jungkook spoke candidly about how he doesn't feel the same way in real-life as his nickname Golden Maknae and has to strive hard to appear like an all-rounder. Read below to know what Kookie had to share on the same.

Break The Silence Ep 5 managed to break ARMY hearts to its very core as BTS members shared their inner thoughts on how their journey has been so far. Not keeping their fans in the dark, the septet bared their soul as they revealed their struggles, insecurities and dealing with fame, fortune and popularity at such a young age. From Jimin breaking down because of a sour throat to Suga revealing that he misses the ordinary life and doesn't have many friends, the revelations made during The Opposite Side was heartbreaking, to say the least.

Amongst the gutwrenching confessions that left ARMY ugly crying was from the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook. With his nickname being Golden Maknae, Kookie has proven time and again as to why he's such an all-rounder. From his insane vocal range, powerful dance moves, athletic prowess and determination to ace the English language, there's no touching the 22-year-old. However, the My Time singer doesn't feel he's Golden Maknae in real-life. Rather he's constantly on the move to strive to attest to such a large perception that his fans have of him.

"I envy the image people have of me. People call me the Golden Maknae, but that’s not how I feel, so I have to try harder to make myself appear that way. After all that time since my debut, I think finally I’m trying really hard," Jungkook shared.

However, in Break The Silence Ep 3, Kookie had also stated that his friendship with BTS is a bond that he's very fortunate to have in his life. "The members aren't like, 'Let's say together till the day we die!' But after living them for a long time... there are... things you can tell without the need for words. There's a kind of invisible... connection. I feel that kind of connection with the members," Jungkook confided.

"I moved to Seoul at a very young age and didn't really have any best friends. The members are the ones who are always by my side and the ones I've been with the longest. I think they make me feel emotions that are hard to describe. It feels like we're companions, and they helped me realise what friendship is. Family. They're not family but they feel like family. There are times when I feel a close connection with them. In the way that water flows, I think we're all doing a good job of maintaining this balance," Kookie added.

We're glad that the BTS members are there for each other to help them through the ups and downs that come with being a global sensation. ARMY, for sure wouldn't want Jungkook to exhaust himself to strive for perfection when he's already perfect the way he is.

Recently, Jungkook was caught in a scandal when he and other members from the '97 line - NCT's Jaehyun, ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu - were spotted hanging out in Itaewon during the social distancing period. Big Hit Entertainment put forward a statement apologising on Kookie's behalf.

"Jungkook visited Itaewon restaurants and bars on Saturday, April 25. Since his visit, he has not had any Coronavirus symptoms such as coughing or fever, and he voluntarily got tested at a screening clinic and tested negative. Currently, Jungkook is deeply reflecting on the fact that he has not faithfully participated in the efforts of keeping social distance," Big Hit's statement read and continued, "Big Hit is doing our best to follow the Coronavirus guidelines and preventative measures, such as social distancing. We will be more thorough so something like this does not happen again. We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our fans and the public."

ARMY immediately came to Jungkook's defense talking about how he didn't break the law as social distancing is being followed by everyone and that they were allowed to go outside. They even trended 'Jungkook Best Boy' to offer their support to Kookie and tell him that what he did wasn't wrong and he shouldn't beat himself about it like they know he will.

For now, ARMY has BTS' fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, to look forward to as it features a ballad composed by Jungkook titled Your Eyes Tell.

