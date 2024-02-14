Cillian Murphy Bagged His Peaky Blinders Role With THIS Text To Writer Steven Knight; Actor Reveals

Cillian Murphy, the top contender for Best Actor at the upcoming Oscars, has admitted that he wasn’t the initial choice for his breakthrough TV role and the revelation has left cine buffs in shock.

Murphy whose stellar act as Tommy Shelby in the critically acclaimed show Peaky Blinders has also talked about the special text that landed him the iconic role of the crime family leader.

Cillian Murphy's shocking casting revelation on BBC's Desert Island Discs

Murphy, who floored us with his titular role in Oppenheimer starred as the main character of Peaky Blinders throughout all six seasons of the show, spanning from 2013 to 2022.

The gifted actor recently told the BBC’s Desert Island Discs : “Physically, I wasn’t the obvious choice, I’m not sure if I convinced Steven during the meeting. But I later texted him: ‘Remember, I am an actor.’ I truly believe in that. It’s our responsibility as actors to adapt to any role.”

After six long seasons, the saga of Tommy Shelby and his Birmingham gangster family ended in 2022. Murphy is still open to returning to the role. He states that if there's more story left to reach the audience, and if Steven Knight, the show's creator, delivers a script of the same calibre as before, he would gladly step back into Shelby's shoes.

Murphy added, "If the audience is interested in seeing a 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, count me in. Let's make it happen."

A Peaky Blinders movie spin-off was also confirmed in 2021

A Peaky Blinders movie was confirmed in 2021. Murphy gave a careful update on the project, saying, “If there's more story, I'd love to be a part of it,” to Rolling Stone last year.

"But if we're going to do it, it needs to be done right. Steven Knight created 36 hours of television, and we ended on such a high note. I'm proud of that final series." He continued, "So, any continuation must feel justified and have a valid reason.

Peaky Blinders can be watched on BBC iPlayer and Netflix.

Murphy Reflects on Crafting Oppenheimer for Nolan's Epic Film

When talking about his role as Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster movie, Cillian Murphy explained that he saw it as a mix of different things. The actor further discussed the script, the things he learned about Oppenheimer and his own ideas while shooting for the film. By combining all these, the film turned out to be Nolan's and his own version of Oppenheimer, showing how they worked together to bring the character to life.

The Irish actor also mentioned he has come to appreciate awards season these days, which wasn’t the case for him in the past.

