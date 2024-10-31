The Judge from Hell stills: Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young share tender moments amid uncertain future; SEE PICS

The Judge from Hell is an ongoing K-drama starring Park Shin Hye in the lead role. The show consists of a unique plot where a judge appears to be a human but is actually a demon. She follows the lifelong mission of bringing justice to the evil people and sending them straight to where they deserve. However, new stills of the show have been released featuring Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young staring at each other lovingly.

On October 31, 2024, the production team of The Judge from Hell released several stills featuring the leads, Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na and Kim Jae Young as Han Da On. In the images, they can be seen sharing a romantic moment and gazing into each other’s eyes lovingly.

Kang Bit Na has a tender yet sorrowful look as if she’s hiding something. Han Da On gazes at her with affection but suddenly seems confused. The stills perfectly capture their bittersweet and heartbreaking emotions, and when paired with their cruel fate, it really pulls at the heartstrings.

Previously, it was revealed that Kang Bit Na and Han Da On’s relationship will reach a turning point in the new episode. Oh Mi Ja prophesied that if the two were together, one of them would inevitably die. In the final two episodes, it will be interesting to see how the story will unfold.

The story centers on Kang Bit Na, an elite judge with a stunning appearance who is actually a demon. Her mission is to eliminate malevolent individuals who lead others to their deaths and show no remorse. After dispatching them to Hell, she continues her dark work.

Kang Bit Na’s life takes a dramatic turn when she encounters Han Da On, a friendly and perceptive detective with a sharp mind and a feeling of hidden sorrow. As their paths intertwine, both their lives are profoundly altered.

Apart from Park Shin Hye, the cast of the K-drama includes Kim Jae Young, Kim In Kwon, Kim Hye Hwa, Lee Joong Ok, Choi Dong Goo, Lee Mi Do, Lee Kyu Han, Do Eun Ha, and more. The show is scheduled to premiere on September 21, 2024, every Friday and Saturday. Directed by Park Jin Pyo, it will air on the South Korean network SBS.

