Fashion face-off: Sharvari vs Shweta Bachchan, who wore the golden rani looking Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla blouse better?

In the fashion world, Sharvari and Shweta Bachchan have always left us stunned with their stunning pieces. Recently, we witnessed both the gorgeous ladies donning a golden blouse each giving some serious glam vibes. Let’s have a closer look at their outfit to know how their personal style elevated the look of the blouse.

Sharvari recently attended Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Diwali party wearing stunning traditional attire. Her outfit featured a golden heavily embellished blouse. The blouse featured balloon-like details at the shoulders. Sharvari looked like a true fashionista when she paired this amazing blouse with a structured lehenga in green, blue, and golden colors.

For a traditional touch, the actress opted matching dupatta and wrapped it around her waist, exuding pure elegance, and glam vibes. To be party-ready for the night full of sparkle, the actress complemented her outfit with golden studs, giving all the diva vibes.

When looking at her hair, the actress decided to grab all our attention on her outfit. So not overdoing her hair, she left it open in straight style with middle-partition. With this look, Sharvari set an unmatchable aura, and we just loved how gracefully she carried her look.

On the other hand, Shweta Bachchan loved to keep things glamorous by not settling for something minimal. She was seen all decked up in traditional attire for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony. Shweta was seen pairing her stunning golden blouse with a rich tissue lehenga with real gota at the borders.

Advertisement

To complete the outfit, she matched her dupatta with ghaghra, and with that, she was absolutely a sight to admire. But the standout feature in her look was her royal vintage touch. She styled her outfit with a heavily embellished neckpiece that was surely a classic piece. She even went for stunning bangles and rings that took her look to another level.

For hair, Shweta Bachchan decided to tie them back into a sleek bun, leaving a few strands loose.

Sharvari and Shweta both absolutely slayed golden blouses each with their own style. On one side, the Munjya actress exuded minimalist vibes; Shweta was all about royal energy.

Who do you think slayed the golden blouse look? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added glam and sparkle to Diwali bash in pretty pink-red traditional outfit