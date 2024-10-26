BREAKING: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team asks for pricing at par with Jawan for Diwali 2024 weekend

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and a host of other actors, is all set to hit theatres on the 1st of November, 2024. The film's promotions are in full swing and in just under a week's time, it will be playing in theatres all across India. The horror comedy locks horns with Singham Again and thus the distributors of both the movies are putting all the force they have to secure more screens than the other.

Here Is An Insight On The Email Sent By Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Distributors To Exhibitors Across India

Anil Thadani's AA Films has sent an email to all exhibitors across the country with a list of protocols to follow if they wish to open advance bookings of the Kartik Aaryan starrer at their theatre properties. The distributors gave exhibitors, advance greetings for Diwali before sharing a list of their requirements from the exhibitors.

The email clearly specified that the exhibitors have to keep Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's ticket prices at par with Jawan for the opening weekend and no discounting of pricing will be allowed for the entire week. The distributor email stated that the multiplex properties with 3 or more screens can open the advance bookings by Sunday, 27th October, 2024, subject to confirmation of showcasing and capacity allocation for the entire week. For them to confirm the same, the exhibitors will need to send the detail of the screens, and the seating capacities of all their properties. Once a mutual agreement on the showcasing is reached, the advance bookings can open.

The single screen properties who have complied with the requirements of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Team have also been asked to open bookings at their properties after discussing the show timings.

The Exhibitors Are Already In A Fix With Distributors Of Both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 And Singham Again Being Very Vocal About Their Demands

The distributor email shows their tough negotiation skills, since they want the best for their film. Since it is a big Diwali clash, the battle for screens and shows will go down to the wire. Neither of the teams are looking to compromise. But when your films are coming together, a compromise has to be made. Both movies are big franchise films and exhibitors will certainly not like to have one film and not the other.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Theatres From 1st November, 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hits theatres on 1st November, 2024. How excited are you for the star-studded horror-comedy?