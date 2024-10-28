PHOTOS: Ram Charan makes ultra-dashing entry at Nagarjuna-hosted ANR National Award 2024

Megastar Chiranjeevi is set to receive the ANR National Award 2024 from Amitabh Bachchan on October 28, 2024. As part of the celebrations, Ram Charan made a striking appearance at the event, showcasing his signature style.

He was seen wearing stylish glasses and a sleek black outfit, looking exceptionally classy. Additionally, he sported a new beard look for the occasion.

Check out Ram Charan’s stellar entry at ANR National Award 2024:

Ram Charan arrived at the ANR National Award 2024 event as Chiranjeevi is set to be felicitated with the prestigious award. In addition to Charan, many more actors from the Telugu cinema industry were seen attending the event.

Earlier, in a papped video, we also saw Naga Chaitanya arriving along with his fiancee, Sobhita Dhulipala, for the event. Chay was even spotted touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet as he came, a mark of respect for the veteran star.

Moving ahead, Ram Charan is soon set to arrive on the big screens with his much-anticipated movie Game Changer. The film, directed by Shankar, is slated to hit release on Sankranti 2025 and will feature the actor as an honest IAS officer.

The movie is said to be a political thriller based on a story narrated by Karthik Subbaraj. Aside from Charan, the film also has actors like Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Sreekanth, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sunil, Nassar, and many more in key roles.

The makers of the film have already unveiled two singles from Jaragandi and Raa Macha Macha, with the latter also expected to feature a single-shot dance sequence by the actor.

Moreover, Ram Charan is also currently undergoing the prep work for his next film with director Buchi Babu Sana, tentatively called RC16. The upcoming flick is said to be a village-based sports drama with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead and Shiva Rajkumar also prominently starring.

Furthermore, the RRR actor will join hands with Pushpa director Sukumar after wrapping up RC16. This will also mark their reunion after the film Rangasthalam.

