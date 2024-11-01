Box Office: Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 neck to neck in advance bookings; Which film will open bigger?

As we prepare ourselves for the gigantic clash between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, let's dive deep into understanding how both films have done in their advance bookings and how well they are expected to open. Both movies have closed their advance bookings having almost similar advances India-wide. The horror-comedy is actually slightly ahead of the action-drama but with the rampant ticket feeding going on, it is alright to not take the numbers too seriously. But what is common for both movies is that there is urgency to watch them in theatres.

With Advances Running Neck-To-Neck In India, Which Movie, Singham Again Or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Will Take The Bigger Opening?

The all India ratio of screens is 60:40 in favour of Singham Again. In terms of capacity, it is 62:38 in favour of the cop-actioner. This year, the Post-Diwali day is playing out slightly strangely. While a group of people already conducted the Laxmi Pooja on 31st of October, few will be conducting it on the 1st of November. Thus, we may not get to see walk-ins that match the films that have released on the Post-Diwali day. This may help both films to not feel capacity issues to the extent that they would feel if the Post-Diwali day was not different for different religious groups; Especially for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 because it is the film with the lower capacity.

Singham Again Looks To Take The Bigger Start This Diwali

Singham Again is likely to take the lead over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 because it has more capacity to accomodate audiences that book their tickets on the spot. The difference won't be as much as it was thought to be, a week or two prior to the release. The clash will result in the audience verdict coming out faster than it usually comes out for a solo release. The impact of it will show in the bookings for the weekend. By Monday, we'll get a clear indication of which film the audience has preferred over the other.

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Also Run Neck-To-Neck Internationally

Internationally too, both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are expected to take a similar weekend start of USD 3.5-4 Million. It is the film with the favourable word of mouth that will take lead, right from the weekend.

Which Film Has The Psychological Edge?

While both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are threequels to much loved films, it is clear that the former is a bigger film than the latter in terms of budget, starcast and more. If both movies end up doing the same business or close to the same business, the narrative game will be stronger for the horror-comedy.

Singham Again And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 This Diwali

Which film are you looking forward to watching first this Diwali? Let us know.

