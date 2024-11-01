Selena Gomez Claps Back At Puerto Rican Garbage Joke; Claims She'll 'Stand By' Her People

Selena Gomez opened up about the Puerto Rican joke made by the comedian at the Donald Trump election rally. The actress addressed the issue while talking to Variety on the opening night of the American French Film Festival, where Gomez was present for the premiere of her upcoming movie, Emilia Perez.

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress shared that she strongly disagreed with the comments made over a community and claimed that she’ll stand by her people amidst the controversial statements made.

While speaking to the media portal, the Love On crooner stated that she "strongly disagreed with any comments that were made recently.” The joke was cracked by the comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, which also sent a wave of rage amongst the people of the island.

The Only Murders in the Building star went on to add, "I definitely want to stand by my people.” She further revealed to the entertainment outlet that she herself shared a post of dropping in a mail this week because “people can sometimes forget that one vote can change everything.”

Gomez is one of the many celebrities who put forth their objection over Hinchcliffe’s statements, wherein he said, "There’s a lot going on. I don’t know if you know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico."

The comedian went on to add in his gig that the Latinos "love making babies.” He also said, “There’s no pulling out. They don’t do that. They come inside, just like they did to our country.” The jokes also included multiple racist comments about the black and the Jewish people.

In addition to Gomez, Nicky Jam too clapped back at the comedian and withdrew his support for Donald Trump. On Wednesday, Jam said in the statement, "Never in my life did I think that one month later there would be a comedian who would criticize my country and speak poorly of my country.” He added, "And for that, I withdraw my support of Donald Trump. Puerto Rico should be respected."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Selena Gomez has returned as Alex Russo in the reboot of the Disney show, Wizards of Waverly Place.

