Bigg Boss Tamil 8 fourth-week nominations: 9 contestants in danger zone, who will be voted out next?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, which is hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, has successfully entered its fourth week after several twists and turns. After Dharsha Gupta's elimination, 15 contestants are now left in the house. However, with recent nominations, tension looms over all the housemates.

In the fourth week, nine contestants were nominated including Jeffrey, Sunita, Jacquline, Sathya, Ranjith, Arun, Deepak, Anshitha and Pavithra. While several social media users speculated that Anshitha might get evicted this week, others thought Sathya or Sunita might get voted out.

Soon after the nominations took place, a social media user wrote, "One of the perfect nominations this time Deepak on point, he shattered Soundariya's drama & nominated her and also called out RJ Anandhi 's emotional manipulation."

Moreover, it has also been reported that new wild card contestants might enter the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house.

Meanwhile, Dharsha Gupta was eliminated in the third week of the reality TV show. Ravindar, aka Fatman, was the first contestant to get voted out, followed by Arnav.

After Dharsha got evicted, she smashed the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 trophy like the other eliminated contestants and left the house after bidding goodbye to everyone. She further joined Maharaja actor Vijay Sethupathi and opened up about her views.

After Dharsha left, Vijay Sethupathi wished her the best for her future and thanked her for participating in the show.

The reality TV show started with a total of 18 contestants. Now, 15 housemates are left in the game who are trying their best to win the cash prize and BB trophy.

The remaining contestants include Deepak, Sachana, Ranjith, Sathya, Muthukumaran, Sunita, Tharshika, Anshitha, Pavithra, Jacquline, Jeffrey, Vishal, Sunita, Soundariya and Arun.

As the game is getting intense with each passing day, who do you think will survive in the show and who do you think will get voted out next? Let us know in the comments.

