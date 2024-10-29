Taylor Swift Handles On-Stage Malfunction At Her New Orleans Eras Tour Show Like A Pro; Details Inside

Taylor Swift knows how to handle stage malfunctions like a pro! On Sunday, October 27, the Shake It Off singer performed her Eras tour concert in New Orleans. According to videos shared by users online, which showed the Grammy winner singer performing the first verse of her 2024 hit Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? When her reflective silver platform — dubbed the Tayoomba — suddenly stopped working.

The floating device stopped moving when she sang the lyrics, “So tell me everything is not about me.” Swift remained unbothered, seamlessly stepped down from the floor, and started catwalking on the stage while her dancers removed the Tayoomba.

The pop star performed her hit single Down Bad away from the stage for the first time throughout her Eras Tour concerts. After getting off the platform, Swift went full performance mode and surprised fans with her improv. The pop star is often in the tabloids for the tiniest things happening in her popular Eras Tour concerts, whether the star-studded crowd or her adorable nods to boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Recently, the NFL star secured his first touchdown of the season just a day after Swift made a gesture of a touchdown on one of her shows. Since then, Swiftes has been going crazy over the coincidence, claiming it was ‘Tayvoodoo’. Although the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was not present in her New Orlean concerts, it was a star-studded affair nonetheless.

Advertisement

The Maroon singer’s long-time friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended not one but two of the three shows in the city between the 25th and 27th of October. The couple was seen twinning their outfits while dancing and grooving to Swfit’s hit melodies.

In one of her shows, Swift nodded to Kelce by pretending to throw a ball during the performance of Midnight Rain, which prompted a huge cheer among the crowd.