Mira Kapoor's Rs 3,35,000 black sharara is the ultimate festive feast served with a side of glam

The festive season is all about lights and sweets. But it is also about showing off the most beautiful ensembles. And Mira Kapoor has, yet again, proved this to be true! When you thought you finally had all your Diwali looks planned, she brought a picture-perfect one out to top our mood board of the festive mood. So, what is her pick? A very well-balanced set featuring black flowing Sharara pants with a dainty blouse. Let's see what she is wearing:

Mira Kapoor recently wowed her audience with an exquisite black sharara set, which was a perfect blend of traditional charm and a modern touch from the shelves of AR by Rhea Kapoor. The Sharara pants are beautifully done, revealing panels of diverse hand embroidery techniques in dabka, sequin, aari, and sheesha work. These detailed patterns have given the pants a richness of texture and the wide hem of the pants is embellished with dabka and gota embroidery as well as sequins.

She teamed the sharara pants with a sleeveless dupion silk blouse that had a deep neckline embellished with embroidered buttis. The embroidered buttis offered a delicate yet attractive enhancement to the blouse. She added an organza cape embroidered with dabka and sequins across the borders, which perfectly matched the sharara and complemented the blouse elegantly and makes it the perfect Diwali outfit.

In order to enhance the look in a more contemporary way, Mira draped herself in a black dupatta with golden borders in the form of a cape. It was this unusual draping style that added a modern touch to her attire. Her entire ensemble came with a whopping amount of Rs 3,35,000.

To add a classic yet elegant appearance to her ensemble, she finishes it off beautifully with a potli bag that was embellished with a pearl-tiered necklace.

For makeup, Mira Kapoor opted for a very soft yet dramatic look. A dusting of blush on her cheeks, brown lipstick, and cheekbones highlighted gave her a glow. Her eyes were given drama using mascara-laden lashes and brown eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes, and arched brows. Hair styled in parted soft curls gave that final touch to the makeup.

Mira’s black sharara look is an ideal choice for anyone seeking a balance of tradition and modern style, making it perfect for festive events like Diwali or elegant celebrations.

