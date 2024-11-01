Kareena Kapoor says 'aaj Halloween bhi hai na' as she drops spooky PIC of husband Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor often shares pictures and special moments from her personal life with husband, Saif Ali Khan and kids, Taimur and Jeh with fans. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her Halloween celebration for the year featuring Saif Ali Khan.

In the picture we get to see Saif Ali Khan standing near the entry point of a spooky Halloween Party. Although, his look isn't clearly visible due to the low light, he seems to look like a serious and dreary figure. Alongside, we get to see a glimpse of their son who is enjoying his day at the party.

The actress who shared a special Diwali celebration BTS earlier in the evening also made sure to share a picture of another special occasion on the day. So, she captioned it writing, “Areey aaj Halloween bhi hai na” with a white heart emoji.

Even last year, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of the Halloween celebrations with her son and elder son, Taimur. While the actress and Khan donned causal clothes, Taimur wore a skeleton costume with a special face paint as a part of his scary look for the Halloween party.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor's next film, Singham Again is all set to release in the big screens on November 1, 2024. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and also features Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar in the significant roles.

Also, Pinkvilla earlier reported that the film will have a special cameo of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey. In addition, filmmaker Mudassar Aziz shared that he is close to working togther with the actress in a new film. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seem in the Telugu film, Devara Part 1 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR. He will next be seen in Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter.