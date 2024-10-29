Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Booking Update India: Here's how Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit's film is doing in presales

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role along with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, is set to hit the screens very soon. The much-awaited horror-comedy has yet to open its full-fledged advance in India, though the makers have opened pre-sales in a few non-national chains. Here's how it is doing in the limited advance booking.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Sells 5500 Tickets In Rajhans; 3700 Tickets In MovieMax

The Anees Bazmee-directed movie has sold around 5500 tickets in Rajhans cinema chains with blocked seats while 3700 tickets in the MovieMax chain as of 11 PM on Monday, October 28. The movie still has 3 days in the bank to gather momentum and record a healthy number before its release. For the record, the advance booking of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was opened on Sunday afternoon in a few non-national chains.

The total admits, including the above-mentioned cinema chains, currently stand at 8700. It will be interesting to see how the horror-comedy trend in the next couple of days.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Records 40K Admits On Book My Show; Advances Are Erratic

The online ticket booking website Book My Show has recorded around 40k admits till now. Though, it is very inconclusive. Currently, the advance bookings of the Kartik Aaryan movie are erratic; thus, we can't really know how good or bad the advances are. We have to wait a couple of days to get a clearer picture of where it's heading.

Moreover, we will get a concrete idea about its opening day once the makers decide to open the advances in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis. For now, the stakeholders are putting all energies into scoring maximum in the screen division against its rival release, Singham Again.

For the uninitiated, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released on November 1st, clashing with Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated movie, Singham Again.

