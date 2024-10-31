Bffs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are slaying in bodycon dress, but that custom bag? Worth checking out

The Bollywood BFF duo Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday rocked their style at Ananya’s birthday celebration. For the unforgettable party night, the best friends opted for trendy looks that had everyone talking. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits.

Celebrating her 26th birthday, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share glimpses of the festivities with her close friends, showcasing their unbreakable bond. For her big day, the Bollywood star stunned in a striped sequin maxi dress by Missoni, worth Rs 97,541.

The dress is hugging her figure in all right ways, perfect to be the main focus of the party. The actress accessorized her outfit with tiny silver earrings and rings. Also for makeup, the actress kept her makeup subtle. She goes for eyeliner, kajal, glossy cheeks, and nude lipstick, which proves why she’s our favorite Bae.

The highlight? Ananya’s customized purple Hermes Kelly bag, complete with her initials, "AP," added a classy touch to her look.

Meanwhile, the stunning Suhana Khan embraced her girls’ night out vibe in a sleek black bodycon dress. With its sleeveless cut and figure-hugging design, her look was effortlessly chic and truly captivating.

To complement the minimalist outfit, the actress chose round golden earrings that were surely a statement piece. The combination of black dress and golden hoop earrings is surely undeniable, and we can't wait to try this at the next party.

For a soft and natural touch, the actress goes for glossy cheeks, nude brown lipstick, and subtle eyeshadow, proving that sometimes less is more impactful. To not overdo her hair, Suhana let them flow naturally, keeping them open in the middle partition.

If you’re almost ready to hit the floor on your birthday, it’s time that you choose something classy and glamorous that will let you shine and make your D-Day more special.

How much would you like to rate this BFF look? Let us know in the comments below!

