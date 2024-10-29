100 Quotes for Pregnant Women to Celebrate New Beginnings

Motherhood is a spectrum of emotions. On one hand, you’re excited to meet the mini-you, on the other, you’re scared about the uncertainties the future holds. It’s natural to feel overwhelmed. It is a rewarding experience but at the same time, you sacrifice a lot. Soon-to-be mothers go through (often irreparable) physical, mental, and emotional alterations. In many cases, these changes cause severe mental health issues, even depression.

But being in a supportive, happy, and healthy environment can be extremely helpful. So when someone you know is pregnant, it is important to show your absolute support. These quotes for pregnant women — most of which are by fellow pregnant women — can guide them while embarking on this new journey.

100 Heartening Quotes for Pregnant Woman

These positive, empowering, emboldening, and relatable pregnancy quotes will get you ready for the upcoming battle.

1. “A baby will make love stronger, days shorter, nights longer, bankroll smaller, home happier, clothes shabbier, the past forgotten and the future worth living for.”

2. “It is the most powerful creation to have life that is growing inside of you. There is no bigger gift.” — Beyonce

3. “There is a sanctity involved with bringing a child into this world, it is better than bombing one out of it.” — James Baldwin

4. “Being a new mom is exciting and full of joy. If you listen to your intuition, you’ll always be on the right path.”

5. “I find a pregnant body beautiful and an incredible reminder of what a woman’s body is made to do.” — Kourtney Kardashian

6. “Pregnancy is a time when your body becomes a public exhibit, and everyone has an opinion on how you should be taking care of it.” — Tina Fey

7. “It makes me feel like a woman. It makes me feel that all the things about my body are suddenly there for a reason. It makes you feel round and supple, and to have a little life inside you is amazing.” — Angelina Jolie

8. “We have a secret in our culture, and it’s not that birth is painful. It’s that women are strong.” — Laura Stavoe Harm

9. “A baby is something you carry inside you for nine months, in your arms for three years, and in your heart until the day you die.” — Mary Mason

10. “A baby is God’s opinion that life should go on.” — Carl Sandburg

11. “Birthing is the most profound initiation to spirituality a woman can have.” — Robin Lim

12. “Pregnancy is a process that invites you to surrender to the unseen force behind all life.” — Judy Ford

13. “You become like a vampire when you’re pregnant: Your senses are so sensitive and your emotions are so heightened.” — Ali Wong

14. The amazing thing about becoming a parent is that you will never again be your own first priority.” — Olivia Wilde

15. “When you’re pregnant, you can think of nothing but having your own body to yourself again, yet after having given birth, you realize that the biggest part of you now is somehow external, subject to all sorts of dangers and disappearance, so you spend the rest of your life trying to figure out how to keep it close enough for comfort.” — Jodi Picoult

16. “The wisdom and compassion a woman can intuitively experience in childbirth can make her a source of healing and understanding for other women.” — Stephen Gaskin

17. “There is only one pretty child in the world, and every mother has it.” — Chinese Proverb

18. “In pregnancy, there are two bodies, one inside the other. Two people live under one skin. When so much of life is dedicated to maintaining our integrity as distinct beings, this bodily tandem is an uncanny fact.” — Joan Raphael-Leff

19. “Pregnancy is the only time in life you’ll fall in love with someone you haven’t met.”

20. “Pregnancy will alter your brain's chemistry. It’ll make you realize the importance of life and why it must be protected at all costs.”

21. “A strong intention, a relaxed body and an open mind are the main ingredients for an active birth.” — Janet Balaskas

22. “Pregnancy is just the beginning. There is a series of new precious moments to look forward to as the baby starts to grow.”

23. “People always say that pregnant women have a glow. And I say it’s because you’re sweating to death.” — Jessica Simpson

24. “Motherhood is the greatest thing, and also the hardest thing.” — Ricki Lake

25. “Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn’t know you had…and dealing with fear you didn’t know existed.” — Linda Wooten

26. “If I had my life to live over, instead of wishing away nine months of pregnancy, I’d have cherished every moment and realized that the wonderment growing inside me was the only chance in life to assist God in a miracle.” — Erma Bombeck

27. “The wonder of life begins in a woman’s womb.” — Laila Gifty Akita

28. “It’s a great thing about being pregnant, you don’t need excuses to pee or eat.” — Angelina Jolie

29. Your pregnant elephant ankles will return to normal. Just hang in there.” — Adriel Booker

30. “Being a mother is not about what you gave up to have a child, but what you gained from having one.”

31. “Giving birth and being born brings us into the essence of creation, where the human spirit is courageous and bold and the body, a miracle of wisdom.” — Harriette Hartigan

32. “I’m never as happy as when I’m pregnant. I literally would have babies if I could.” — Tori Spelling

33. “Birth is not only about making babies. Birth is about making mothers—strong, competent, capable mothers who trust themselves and know their inner strength.” — Barbara Katz Rothman

34. “Pregnancy is getting company inside one’s skin.” — Maggie Scarf

35. “No matter how bad my day has been, it takes one little kick to make everything feel alright.”

36. “Not every day of pregnancy is easy, but everyday brings me closer to you.”

37. “Hello, I’m Mila Kunis with a very special message for all you soon-to-be-fathers. Stop saying, ‘We’re pregnant’. You’re not pregnant. Do you have to squeeze a watermelon-sized person out of your lady hole?... We can’t have anything! Because we’ve got your little love goblin growing inside of us. All you did was roll over and fall asleep. You’re not pregnant. We are.” — Mila Kunis

38. “All pregnant women are warriors. It takes strength just to get up and go to work.” — Camilla Luddington

39. “It is easy when you’re pregnant to spend hours dreaming about the little baby growing inside of you and you wondering who in the world they will turn out to be.”

40. “There is such a special sweetness in being able to participate in creation.” — Pamela. S. Nadav

41. “Motherhood is the exquisite inconvenience of being another person’s everything.”

42. “Being pregnant means every day is another day closer to meeting the love of your life.”

43. “With every newborn baby, a little sun rises.” — Irmgard Irath

44. “When I finally get to meet you, the morning sickness, the fatigue, the stress, will all be all worth it.”

45. “In the pregnancy process I have come to realize how much of the burden is on the female partner. She’s got a construction zone going on in her belly.” — Al Roker

46. “Whether your pregnancy was meticulously planned, medically coaxed, or happened by surprise, one thing is certain, your life will never be the same.” — Catherine Jones

47. “Being pregnant for nine months was one of the hardest things I have ever done in my life. But it has also been the most rewarding thing in my life too. It definitely is worth it.” — Jill Hutchinson

48. “Think of stretch marks as pregnancy service stripes.” — Joyce Armor

49. “I gotta be honest. It’s really irritating to hear people say, “God! You’ve been pregnant forever!” I’m making a baby, not ramen noodles!” — Amber Rose

50. “Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother.” — Lin Yutang

51. “Becoming a mother makes you realize you’re capable of doing almost everything one-handed.”

52. "To be pregnant is to be vitally alive, thoroughly woman, and distressingly inhabited. Soul and spirit are stretched — along with body — making pregnancy a time of transition, growth, and profound beginnings.” — Anne Christian Buchanan

53. “Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws.” — Barbara Kingsolver

54. “Pregnancy is the only time when you can do absolutely nothing at all and still be productive.” — Evan Esar

55. “Birthing is the most profound initiation to spirituality a woman can have.” — Robin Lim

56. “When you moved, I felt squeezed with a wild infatuation and protectiveness. We are one. Nothing, not even death, can change that.” — Suzanne Finnamore

57. “Being pregnant finally made me understand what my true relationship was with my body — meaning that it wasn't put on the earth to look good in a swimsuit.” — Amy Adams

58. “An unplanned baby is a blessing from Heaven, a gift from the angels.”

59. “Such a mysterious business, motherhood. How brave a woman must be to embark on it.” — M. L. Stedman

60. “I begin to love this little creature, and to anticipate his birth as a fresh twist to a knowledge which I do not wish to unite.” — Mary Wollstonecraft

61. “I feel like I will be the best mom I can be if I am a happy person. You keep your sanity first, and then save the baby.” — Cheryl Hynes

62. “Pregnancy seems designed to prepare you for life as a mother. You start making sacrifices nine months before the child is born, so by the time they put in an appearance, you are used to giving things up for them.” — Brett Kiellerop-Morris

63. “This is the most extraordinary thing about motherhood — finding a piece of yourself separate and apart that you could not live without.” — Jodi Picoult

64. “Motherhood means I’m always a little bit awake, a little bit alert at all times.” — Shonda Rhimes

65. Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary — it’s an act of infinite optimism.” — Gilda Radner

66. “Going into pregnancy is a really challenging time for a woman, because it’s forever-changing, both mentally and physically.” — Brooke Burke

67. “Giving birth is an ecstatic jubilant adventure not available to males.” — John Stevenson

68. “One thing that happens when you’re pregnant is that your stomach starts to stretch…it itches! So I have to keep my belly really lubricated…It’s really like basting a turkey with body butter!” — Padma Lakshmi

69. “I hope my baby knows that he was longed for and will always be loved.”

70. “You do a lot of growing up when you’re pregnant. It’s suddenly like,...playtime is over.” — Connie Fioretto

71. “Let us make pregnancy an occasion when we appreciate our female bodies.” — Merete Leonhardt Lupa

72. “In giving birth to our babies, we may find that we give birth to new possibilities within ourselves.”

73. “The moment a child is born, the mother is also born. She never existed before. The woman existed, but the mother, never. A mother is something absolutely new.” — Osho

74. “Giving birth should be your greatest achievement , not your greatest fear.” — Jane Weideman

75. “Now my belly is as noble as my heart.” — Gabriella Mistral

76. “Of course I can do this. I’m pregnant, not brain-damaged. My condition doesn’t change my personality.” — Christine Feehan

77. “A mother’s joy begins when new life is stirring inside…when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds her that she is never alone.”

78. “My goal is to appreciate my body for what it has done.” — Sia Cooper

79. “Truthfully, being pregnant is changing me as a person. Each day is part of this amazing journey that has completely shifted the focus of my life and made me reevaluate my personal and professional goals.” — Holly Madison

80. “A mother is always the beginning. She is how things begin.” — Amy Tan

81. “Making the decision to have a baby is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” — Elizabeth Stone

82. “Pregnancy is like a 9-month-long science experiment that you conduct on yourself.” — Jessica Biel

83. “Everything grows rounder and wider and weirder, and I sit here in the middle of it all and wonder who in the world you will turn out to be.” — Carrie Fisher

84. “Every four weeks I go up a bra size…it’s worth being pregnant just for the breasts.” — Natasha Hamilton

85. “Your body is the child's instrument of birth.” — Penelope Leach

86. “Pregnant women! They had that weird frisson, an aura of magic that combined awkwardly with an earthy sense of duty.” — Ruth Morgan

87. “You are pregnant and you are powerful. You are bold and you are beautiful. Go forward in your boldness, in your beauty and in your contentment. Trust your body to birth and know that the collective power of women worldwide will be with you.”

88. “You never understand life until it grows inside of you.”

89. “Pregnancy. It’s just like a constant hangover.” — Ellie Kemper

90. “When you are pregnant you don’t really sleep. You just worry with your eyes closed.”

91. “A new baby is the beginning of all things - wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities.” — Eda LeShan

92. “Babies are bits of star-dust blown from the hand of God. Lucky is the woman who knows the pangs of birth for she has held a star.” — Larry Barretto

93. “The moment I saw the positive pregnancy test I became a mother.”

94. “You will never have this day with your little one inside you again. So, while it is tough and challenging, take a moment to be fully present with that growing baby inside of you and remember that your baby is always with you.” — Kelly Jackson

95. “I really like being pregnant. Not that there aren’t things I don’t love, but when I think about what my body is doing, creating a child, I’m in awe of the process and science.” — Emily Deschanel

96. “Pregnancy is a process that invites you to surrender to the unseen force behind all life.” — Judy Ford

97. “A baby fills a place in your heart that even you didn’t know was empty.”

98. “Life is a flame that is always burning itself out, but it catches fire again every time a child is born.” — George Bernard Shaw

99. “Pregnancy is like a rollercoaster ride. One minute you’re excited and the next you’re holding on for dear life.” — Mila Kunis

100. “Whenever and wherever you intend to give birth, your experience will impact your emotions, your mind, your body, and your spirit for the rest of your life.” — Ina May Gaski

There you have it! These quotes for pregnant woman will be helpful for expecting mothers in transitioning into the new phase of life. Having a baby strengthens your bond with your partner. It’s the beginning of so many new possibilities. You hold another person’s heartbeats inside of you. But your battle doesn’t end after you have the baby. There are so many dos and don’ts and unsolicited advice for you during this time that they start to engulf you. That is exactly why you need to prioritize your own physical and mental well-being. Don’t shy away from reaching out to ask for help when needed.