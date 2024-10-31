Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added glam and sparkle to Diwali bash in pretty pink-red traditional outfit

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s throwback Diwali look was all about her making heads turn in a red outfit. For a bash hosted to celebrate the festival of lights, the actress decided to go for a bright red ensemble with some pink accents, making it a perfect traditional attire that can make anyone fall in love. This pick was all about elegance and glamor—and Aishwarya definitely pulled it off effortlessly. Let’s have a closer look at it.

Last year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen all dressed up for Diwali in a gorgeous red traditional dress. It featured clean cuts on the side and intricate gold detailing at the borders, adding the perfect bling to her festive outfit.

She paired her top with a matching bottom. Unlike heavy lehengas, the actress decided to go for palazzo, which made her comfortable yet stylish. The bottoms also feature intricate golden detailing at the ends that added a heavy touch to her look.

The red and pink dupatta gave a subtle contrast touch to the overall attire. The actress decided to keep the dupatta on one side, which made it look elegant.

Her sparkling and minimal accessories definitely grabbed our attention. She chose stone-studded sparkling hang earrings and a silver bindi that add a kind of desi yet modern edge to her whole Diwali outfit. The golden clutch was surely a statement piece, perfect for adding extra glam to the festive look. Also for her hair, she kept it open with soft waves.

To let her look do all the talking, the actress kept her makeup bold with bold red lipstick, sparkling eyeshadow, and sharp eyeliner. Avoiding any obstacles and to keep moving with ease, the actress ditched the pencil heels and decided to go for golden platform heels that made her look perfect for any festive season.

This Aishwarya-inspired Diwali look was not all about style but also comfort, making it perfect to wear at festive functions.

What are you planning to wear on this Diwali? Let us know in the comments below!

