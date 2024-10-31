Kareena Kapoor vs Kajol Devgn fashion Face-Off: Who wore two-toned pink Manish Malhotra sequin saree better?

Kareena Kapoor and Kajol Devgan have consistently captivated us with their stunning fashion choices. Recently, both took to Instagram to share photos of themselves in Manish Malhotra's pink sequin saree, each bringing her unique flair. Let’s take a closer look at how their individual styling elevated the overall look.

Kareena Kapoor had posted a photo radiating all-pink vibes. Dressed in a pink sequin saree, she reminded fans of her iconic character, Poo. For a touch of glamour and sophistication, she paired the saree with a sleeveless pink blouse featuring a deep neckline.

To complement the sparkly look of her saree, Kareena Kapoor chose long silver earrings and rings with just the right amount of shine. For makeup, she went for an all-pink palette—shimmery pink eyeshadow, glossy lips, and a hint of pink blush, making her look like she was glowing from within.

Keeping the attention on her outfit and radiant face, Kareena tied her hair back in a neat bun, adding a polished touch to her look. The way she styled and carried the sequin saree exuded class and elegance, making her absolutely gorgeous. We can’t help but admire this stunning beauty!

On the other hand, Kajol Devgn didn’t settle for less, looking absolutely spectacular at Manish Malhotra’s event. She graced our Instagram feed in a pink sequin saree, beautifully paired with a light pink sleeveless blouse featuring a deep neckline, adding a touch of glamour to her look.

To accessorize, Kajol chose silver earrings and a ring, which perfectly complemented her saree. For makeup, she opted for a soft base, sparkling eyeshadow, long lashes, and pink lipstick—proving she’s every bit the Bollywood diva.

To keep her look balanced, Kajol Devgn wore her hair open with a middle parting. Her straight, sleek style gave off major hair goals, and we can’t take our eyes off how gracefully she carried it.

With their unique twists, both Kareena Kapoor and Kajol Devgn absolutely slayed the pink sequin saree, making it nearly impossible to choose a favorite.

Who do you think nailed the pink sequin saree look best? Let us know in the comments below!

