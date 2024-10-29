Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan remembers late Ratan Tata; Recalls he once asked THIS favor from Big B

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 has been entertaining the viewers with the diverse range of participants and their inspiring stories. Apart from this, it is the various revelations of host Amitabh Bachchan that make the show more interesting. In the latest episode, the quiz show was graced by two special guests- Boman Irani and Farah Khan. Interacting with them, Big B remembered the late Ratan Tata.

Talking to Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan remembers the late industrialist Ratan Tata as a simple human being and said, “Kya aadmi the sir, mein bata nahi sakta. (What a person he was, I can't even tell.)” Then he recalled two interesting stories that show how humble the industrialist was!

Big B revealed that Ratan Tata and he were on the same flight to London once and said, “Ek baar hua ye ki hum dono ek hi jahaj mein jaa rahe the London. Finally landed at Heathrow Airport.”

Watch Amitabh Bachchan sharing his memories of Ratan Tata here:

The actor further added, “Ab jo log unko lene aaye the woh chale gaye honge aur dikhe nahi unhe (The people who were supposed to receive him might have left or he couldn't spot them). Toh he went into the phone booth to call. I was also standing outside. Thodi der baad wo aaye and I can't believe that he said this! ‘Amitabh, can I borrow some money from you? I don’t have money to make a phone call!”

Advertisement

The megastar shared another incident when he and some of his mutual friends went to an event. After the event wrapped up, Mr. Tata asked one of his friends, “Can you drop me home? I live behind your house.” Expressing his disbelief, Sr. Bachchan stated, “Can you believe, Ratan Tata not having a car!”

For the unversed, Ratan Tata passed away on October 10, 2024 at the age of 86 in Mumbai. Big B took to social media and mourned his loss. Posting a picture with him, Big B wrote, "An era has just passed away .. his humility, his great resolve , his vision and his determination to accomplish the very best for the Nation, ever a pride .. It was my greatest honour to have had an opportunity and privilege to work together towards common humanitarian causes .. A very sad day .. my prayers"

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs a new episode every day, Monday to Friday at 9 PM.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Varun Dhawan and Raj make Amitabh Bachchan say his iconic ‘Aaj shaam 6 baje’ dialogue from his film; Audience goes gaga