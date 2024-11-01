New mom Masaba Gupta celebrates first Diwali after delivering daughter with Satyadeep Misra; parents Neena Gupta, Vivek Mehra join; see PICS

Popular celebrity designer Masaba Gupta and her actor husband Satyadeep Misra took everyone by surprise when they announced their pregnancy, earlier this year. Months later, they made a joint announcement post on Instagram confirming the arrival of their baby on October 11. A while ago, the celebrity couple celebrated their first Diwali together after stepping into parenthood.

On October 31, Masaba Gupta dropped multiple photos on her Instagram post, giving a peek into her Diwali celebration with her husband Satyadeep Misra, mom Neena Gupta, and dad Vivek Mehra. The photo album opens with her sitting on a sofa with her husband standing behind her. It was followed by a laughing picture of her parents. The third image showcased the wonderful bond that the mother-daughter shared with each other. The celebrity designer also dropped images of the little things that made their family festival even more special. Her cute little doggo also made a special appearance in their family portrait.

Veteran actress Neena Gupta also dropped a couple of images from their Diwali celebration as she wished “Happy Diwali” to her family.

Neena Ji is a senior star of the Indian film industry who has highly contributed to the rich history of the Indian film industry. However, there was a time in her career when she wasn’t getting meatier roles. Hence, she took to her social media and asked filmmakers to give her work. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, she revealed that now she is getting good work.

“I'm very happy that finally, they have recognized me. I will say, thank God that finally, I am getting work, good work, and not playing small, supportive roles here and there. I have done some very good work on TV. People have forgotten now, have done 150 TV series. I made my own TV show for which I won many awards,” she told us.

Nearly three weeks ago, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress won her fourth National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor (Shabina Siddiqui) in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. The adventure drama film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, and Sarika.

