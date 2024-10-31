Tabu's crushed silk gown by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the New York premiere of Dune: Prophecy screams 'LOOK AT ME'

Tabu attended the premiere of the much-awaited Dune series in New York. And let us just say that she did not fail to impress. In an exquisitely designed black gown by the famous Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Tabu looked like the ultimate goddess. Let us take a closer look at her outfit.

She wore an exquisite custom creation by the famous design duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla which did more than just grab attention, it was a fresh take on the classic angrakha silhouette.

This impeccable gown is a revival of Abu Sandeep's ‘Crushed Silk’ collection; hence, perfectly embodies their vision. The gown is made of pure Khadi silk and has a very distinct crushed effect that is the result of a secret artisanal technique developed over thirty-eight years ago . Talk about fashion with a story!

What makes this gown truly unique are the design details. It had a daring plunging V-neck and a flared floor-length design that perfectly accentuated Tabu’s figure. The full sleeves added to the dramatic effect whereas the fitted waist showcased her gorgeous curves. But the pièce de resistance? The way she draped a scarf around her arms like the gown was magic only Tabu could manage.

Adding to the elegance of her striking ensemble, Tabu chose to wear large silver drop earrings that offered an accent of glam without being heavy on her look. In her hand, she had an elegant black clutch that suited the classy silhouette of her dress perfectly.

Her makeup is brilliant too- the silver smokey eyes teamed with winged eyeliner highlighted her eyes and added much-needed drama. Blushed cheeks and mascara-laden lashes with defined brows gave her a polished look, while pink lips added subtle softness to the whole deal. Tabu's hair is slicked back into a neat bun, keeping the focus on her incredible ensemble and brilliant features.

Her jaw-dropping appearance in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gown for Dune : Prophecy only enhances her reputation as a genuine fashion diva. The look donned by Tabu was more than just a garment; it was an ode to skill and creativity and apparently gave a reason to believe that fashion can indeed be timeless. Here’s to aim for even more exquisiteness from Tabu’s future appearances, which we know will be hard to wait for!

