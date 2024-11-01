Chunky Panday reveals he met with a terrible accident on-set after trying to perform stunt like Amitabh Bachchan in Satte Pe Satta, ‘I got 32 stitches…’

Chunky Panday is one of the industry's most fun-loving and honest actors. He began his career in 1987, and during the earlier years, he was involved in a serious accident on the set. Recently, the actor recalled the incident and revealed that he tried to perform a stunt with a horse for his film Na-Insaafi, taking inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan, who did it in Satte Pe Satta. However, it resulted in a head injury with 32 stitches.

Panday was one of the most popular stars in the late 1980s and 1990s when he starred multiple films in a year. The actor, who had recently made his debut, was enthusiastic about his work. He quickly went the extra mile in this enthusiasm to get his shot right.

Recalling an incident from Na-Insaafi in a conversation with Showsha, he revealed that he was asked to do a stunt by holding a horse's leg. He was initially hesitant, but the team gave him a reference of Amitabh Bachchan, who had done a similar scene in the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta. As a result, he went ahead, taking inspiration from Big B, which resulted in an accident.

He said, "As a newcomer, everyone wants to be Amitabh Bachchan. So, the horse went up, and I held its legs. It managed to free one of its legs and kicked me on my forehead. After this, I held my forehead, went to the cameraman, and asked, 'Sir, am I okay?' And then the cameraman fainted because my head was split open with the wound."

Advertisement

Following the accident, Chunky Panday was quickly rushed to the hospital. During the treatment, the actor got 32 stitches and took some time to recover.

However, the friends of the actor who were also present on the set shared a laugh over the incident. The Housefull actor recounted their reaction and mentioned, "They asked everyone, 'What do you think of Chunky Panday and the injury on his head? They said, 'You know what? Instead of stitching up his head, they should have stitched up his mouth because he talks too much."

On the work front, Chunky will soon be seen in the upcoming film Vijay 69, co-starring Anupam Kher, and recently the makers dropped its trailer. Moreover, he is busy filming for Housefull 5.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s father Chunky Panday posts cutest birthday wish for his ‘superstar’; Mom Bhavana drops adorable childhood video of ‘expression queen’