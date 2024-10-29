Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 28: Shehzada Dhami uses cuss word for Shilpa Shirodkar; Avinash Mishra calls Chaahat Pandey 'unhygienic'

In the October 28 episode of Bigg Boss 18, the trio of Shehzada Dhami, Shrutika Raaj, and Nyrra Banerji was disrupted when Nyrra, known for her role in the serial Pishchani, got evicted. Following her departure, Shrutika and Shehzada discussed their feelings about the situation. They expressed that the atmosphere in the house had become toxic. The people they used to trust and consider friends are now giving off negative vibes, while those they regarded as enemies are surprisingly nicer. This shift in behavior among their so-called friends is contributing to the toxic environment in the house.

During this candid conversation, the actor from the serial YYRKKH said, “Shilpa toh bohot Kameeni, bohot jyada”, to which Shrutika nodded her head. The former also mentioned that the evicted contestant Nyrra, while leaving, asked him to stay aware and play smart as Shilpa is very smart.

The new morning at the Bigg Boss house began with a disagreement between Vivian Dsena and Chaahat Pandey. Vivian, an actor from the show Shakti, asked Chaahat, known for her role in Nath, to pick up her unwashed clothes from the bathroom floor, as the area was beginning to smell unpleasant. Chaahat refused to comply. While sharing this incident with Avinash, Eisha, and Alice, Vivian expressed that he feels Chaahat is unhygienic. He said, “Unhygienic hai voh” (She is unhygienic).

Watch the promo of the show:

Eisha expressed her feelings about Chaahat's lack of hygiene, noting that she avoids using the washroom after Chaahat has used it and prefers to wait for someone else to go first. Later, the person deemed the most unhygienic in the house is given the task of assigning duties to the housemates. Chaahat takes on this responsibility, supervising and ensuring that the tasks are completed. When Chaahat asks Avinash to fulfill his duty, he responds that he will do it later. This leads to a heated exchange between them, during which Eisha calls him “mental.”

In the promo of the next episode, Rajat Pandey and Avinash Mishra are seen getting into a physical altercation over the duties issue. To know more, stay updated.

