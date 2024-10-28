Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Box Office Collections Worldwide: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's rom-com BREACHES Rs 100 crore; grosses Rs 60 lakh in re-release

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, has recently been re-released in cinemas after 15 years of the original release. The romantic comedy directed by Rajkumar Santoshi has aged so well with the audiences that it successfully drew a substantial crowd even after more than a decade.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Earns Rs 60 Lakh In Re-release, Passes Rs 100 Crore Mark Globally

The much-loved musical rom-com minted a sum of Rs 60 lakh gross (Rs 50 lakh net) in its opening weekend of re-release. It's a decent figure for a 15-year-old movie, but more was expected given the re-release boom which has given a new life to many old films. However, it should also be noted that the movie has made back to cinemas in limited screens and with low-key promotions.

The total box office collection of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani has reached Rs 100.35 crore worldwide. For the record, the Ranbir-Katrina movie was a big hit during its debut theatrical run, when it grossed around Rs 99.75 crore globally.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani May Be Dented By Diwali 2024 Releases

Bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Industries, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani may be dented by the Diwali 2024 releases—Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. If these tentpole releases get favourable word of mouth, they will be preferred over the re-release. However, APKGK can survive on a reduced screen count and gather momentum after the hype surrounding the clash dies down.

Advertisement

It is too early to say where the movie is heading, but seeing if it could hold better in the coming days will be interesting.

Watch Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani's Song:

About Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is a romantic comedy that tells the story of a carefree young man who finds himself in love with a Christian girl, leading to a series of humorous and heartwarming events.

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the leading roles. It was the duo's first collaboration. Later, they shared screens in Raajneeti and Jagga Jasoos.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani In Theatres

You can watch Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in cinemas now. The tickets can be booked from the online ticket-booking websites and from the counter, too.

ALSO READ: Venom: The Last Dance Opening Weekend Box Office (India): Tom Hardy film scores good results; Collects Rs 30.50 crore