150+ Cheer up Quotes to Make the Day Filled with Inspiration And Positivity

Life can be hard at times and make you feel that there is no light at the end of the tunnel. This is when going through uplifting cheer up quotes can help you find the silver lining and stay positive. Whether it’s you who’s going through challenging times or someone you know, be assured that soothing words can warm up the heart — not just that, motivational cheer sayings can also provide encouragement to smile even if someone is going through a rough patch. So turn your and your loved ones’ day around by sharing these beautiful cheer up phrases!

150+Best Cheer up Quotes to Find Motivation in Distressing Situations

1. “The world is indeed full of peril, and in it, there are many dark places; but still, there is much that is fair, and though in all lands love is now mingled with grief, it grows perhaps the greater.” – J.R.R. Tolkien

2. “Don't look back. You’re not going that way." — Mary Engelbreit

3. “But I know, somehow, that only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

4. “If at first you don’t succeed, think how many people you’ve made happy." — H. Duane Black

5. Tough times are like stormy weather. It lasts only a little while, and then, the sun comes out again.

6. “Get up, dress up, show up, and never give up." — Regina Brett

7. “Success is not final failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” — Winston S. Churchill

8. “Happiness is not our destination point, it is the way of traveling." — Roy M. Goodman

9. “The best thing about the future is that it comes one day at a time.” — Abraham Lincoln

10. "Life is too short for us to dwell on sadness. Cheer up and live life to the fullest." — Dexter Monterde

11. “It’s hard to beat a person who never gives up.” — Babe Ruth

12. Life is an uncertain package of laughs and tears, so it’s so important to pick yourself up and keep going!

13. “Every day may not be good. But there is something good in every day.” — Alice Morse Earle

14. “There are many things evil people can take from you. However, they can never steal your ability to laugh and laugh loud.” ― Shannon L. Alder

15. “Look to the future, because that is where you’ll spend the rest of your life.” — George Burns

16. “Learn the sweet magic of a cheerful face.” — Oliver Wendall

17. “Life is not a problem to be solved, but a reality to be experienced.” — Søren Kierkegaard

18. “Keep your face to the sunshine, and you cannot see a shadow.” — Helen Keller

19. “The habits you created to survive will no longer serve you when it's time to thrive. Get out of survival mode. New habits, new life.” — Ebonee Davis

20. “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” — Walt Disney

21. “Those who love you are not fooled by mistakes you have made or dark images you hold about yourself. They remember your beauty when you feel ugly; your wholeness when you are broken; your innocence when you feel guilty; and your purpose when you are confused.” — Alan Cohen

22. "Never bend your head. Hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye." — Helen Keller

23. “When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” — Henry Ford

24. When everything feels like an uphill struggle just think of the view from the top.

25. When you're the cash cow that lays the golden goose egg, people will always cheer you on, whatever.

26. Courage doesn’t announce itself with a loud roar every time. Occasionally, it manifests as a gentle, hushed voice in the evening, whispering, “I’ll give it another shot tomorrow.

27. “In this world, some people will always throw stones in your path. It depends on you what you make from them... a wall or a bridge.” — John Reyes

Short Cheer up Quotes

28. “The best of healers is good cheer." — Pindar

29. “There's something in you that the world needs.”

30. “What doesn't kill you makes you stronger.” — Friedrich Nietzsche

31. “Tough times don't last; tough people do.” — Robert Schuller

32. “Turn adversity into triumph." — Cole Hatter

33. Do not lose hope, hardships come to make you stronger.

34. “If you're going through hell, keep going.” — Winston Churchill

35. “There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.” — Leonard Cohen

36. “If at first you don’t succeed try, try, again.” — Thomas H. Palmer

37. “Life is too short not to smile.”

38. “Don't worry, it's bad for your health.” ― J.R. Rim

39. “In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.” — Albert Einstein

40. “It always seems impossible until it's done.” — Nelson Mandela

41.“Rise and rise again until lambs become lions.” — Robin Hood

42. “I love those who can smile in trouble.” — Leonardo da Vinci

43. “Problems are not stop signs; they are guidelines.” — Robert H. Schuller

44. “Cheer up; the worst is yet to come.” — Philander Johnson

45. “Don’t quit. Don’t ever quit.” – Emmitt Smith

46. “Believe you can and you're halfway there.” — Theodore Roosevelt

47. “It’s not the load that breaks you down, it’s the way you carry it.” — Lou Holtz

48. “Correction does much, but encouragement does more.” — Johann Wolfgang

49. “Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.” — Nora Ephron

50. “You is kind. You is smart. You is important.” — The Help

51. “She is water: soft enough to offer life, tough enough to drown it away.” – Rupi Kaur

52. Are you really going to let a person steal your ability to light up your own life?

Motivational Sayings to Cheer Someone up

53. “It's just a bad day, not a bad life.”

54. “Today may not be the right day, but tomorrow, everything will be alright.”

55. “Stay positive, you have got this!”

56. “Nothing is permanent, and that includes your hardships too!”

57. “One bad day doesn’t lead to a bad life!”

58. “Believe in yourself and everything will become a lot easier.”

59. “Miseries will not last long in life, keep smiling!”

60. “You should have more faith in yourself than anyone else. You will stand again, the fall was just to pause you for a while.”

61. “Very little is needed to make a happy life; it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking.” — Marcus Aurelius

62. “You are destined for greater things!”

63. “Remind yourself how strong you are and how you have the ability to overcome every obstacle in your way.”

64. “Shut all the negativity away, there is no time for sadness.”

65. “If you've got nothing to dance about, find a reason to sing.” — Melody Carstairs

66. Life is a mix of sweet and sour, delights and dismays! Enjoy the charms while you can.

67. Think about all the good that life has ever offered you!

68. “The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one.” — Oscar Wilde

69. “Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, then it’s not the end.” — John Lennon

70. “A light heart can carry the most weight.” — Marty Rubin

71. “Don’t be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart.” — Roy T. Bennett

72. “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

73. "Once you choose hope, anything's possible." — Christopher Reeve

74. “No matter how dark it seems right now, I promise you can get through it! There’s always a better day, another chance, and something amazing waiting for you down the road! And also today you’re not alone.” — Ryan Pernofski

75. “Always remember, you are braver than you believe. Stronger than you seem. Smarter than you think. And twice as beautiful as you'd ever imagined.” — Rumi

76. “For there is no friend like a sister In calm or stormy weather; To cheer one on the tedious way, fetch one if one goes astray, lift one if one totters down, and strengthen whilst one stands.” — Christina Rossestti, The Goblin Market

77. “Today you can do everything you want!”

78. “I know you can’t promise much right now, but please promise me this — promise me you’ll hang in there because I can promise you things will get better.” — Becca Martin

79. “You're going to love again, and it will be magnificent.”

80. “Don't let the negativity of the world get you down.”

81. “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” — Mae West

82. “There are all these moments you don’t think you will survive. And then you survive.” – David Levithan

83. “Nobody will ever love you quite the way you want them to. You just have to let them do their best. So cheer up and move on.”

84. “Today is where your book begins, the rest is still unwritten.” — Natasha Bedingfield

Quotes to Cheer up a Friend

85. “Sending you a virtual hug!”

86. “Cheer up, buttercup. Storms don’t last forever.”

87. “Whenever you need someone to talk to, I am always here.”

88. “One failure doesn’t define you, especially when you have achieved so much!”

89. “This shall pass! Cheer up to appreciate all the good in life!”

90. “It's better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all." — Alfred Lord Tennyson

91. “Once they move, they're gone. Once you move, life starts over again.”

92. “Tough moments require us to be tough, so be strong, and you will be a winner.”

93. “Things will get better, maybe it will be today, maybe it will be tomorrow, but it will get better.”

94. "The sky is everywhere, it begins at your feet." — Jandy Nelson

95. “Instead of cursing the darkness, light a candle.” — Benjamin Franklin

96. “You're braver than you believe and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." — AA Milne

97. “The best way to cheer yourself up is to try to cheer somebody else up." — Mark Twain

98. “Don't give up when dark times come. The more storms you face in life, the stronger you'll be. Hold on. Your greater is coming.” — Germany Kent

99. "Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can." — Arthur Ashe

100. “If you are still breathing maybe it is not such a bad day after all.” — Darren E. Laws.

101. “Sometimes when you’re in a dark place you think you’ve been buried but you’ve actually been planted.” — Christine Caine

102. “If people are doubting how far you can go, go so far that you can’t hear them anymore.” — Michele Ruiz

103. “Every day is a new day, a fresh morning for a new start. Start it with a cheerful smile on your face and hopes in your heart.”

104. “You and I have been through several adversities together. We have always had each other's back, which is the best part of our friendship. I will support you through this adverse time. I promise we'll get through it, just like every other incident.”

105. “Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny.” — C.S. Lewis

106. “Often, just when you contemplate giving up, a miracle is about to occur. Don’t lose hope; persist a little longer.”

107. “A problem is a chance for you to do your best.” – Duke Ellington

108. “I know things aren’t easy for you right now… You may be wondering how you’re going to deal with everything that’s facing you. But I know you — you have a strong spirit — and even though it might be hard for you to believe, I know you have what it takes to get through this time.” — M. Gentry

109. "No matter what looms ahead, if you can eat today, enjoy today, mix good cheer with friends today, enjoy it and bless God for it." — Henry Ward Beecher

Positive Quotes to Cheer Someone up

110. “Sometimes, you are the only one who can pick yourself up, and if anyone can do that, it’s you!”

111. “You have been through so much at the hands of this world, but it has never defeated you.” — Bianca Sparacino

112. “Do the best you can. No one can do more than that.” — John Wooden

113. “God will not give you a burden you can’t handle. So, if you find yourself in a mess that’s impossible to resolve, take the challenge as a compliment — God thinks you can do it!”

114. “When you have lost hope, you have lost everything. And when you think all is lost, when all is dire and bleak, there is always hope.” — Pittacus Lore

115. “Cheer up, my dear. After every storm comes the sun. Happiness is waiting for you ahead.”

116. "You'll never find a rainbow if you're looking down." — Charlie Chaplin

117. “The flower that blooms in adversity is the rarest and most beautiful of all.” — Mulan

118. “Being happy doesn't mean that everything is perfect. It simply means that you've decided to look beyond life's imperfections.”

119. “When you learn to talk people up, you will never talk yourself down.” ― Richmond Akhigbe

120. “So if you’re going through a tough time right now, just know that it’s happening because it’s teaching you a lesson. The hurt you’re feeling will help you appreciate something amazing in the future. Believe.” — Cassey Ho

121. “There comes a day when you’re gonna look around and realize happiness is where you are.” — Chief Tui, 'Moana'

122. “Success is most often achieved by those who don’t know that failure is inevitable.” — Coco Chanel

123. “Sweat dries, blood clots, bones heal. Suck it up, princess.” — Adam Cassidy

124. “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.” — Dr. Seuss

125. "If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden." — Frances Hodgson Burnett

126. “Correction does much, but encouragement does more.” — Johann Wolfgang

127. “Be of good cheer. Do not think of today’s failures, but of the success that may come tomorrow. You have set yourselves a difficult task, but you will succeed if you persevere; and you will find joy in overcoming obstacles.” — Helen Keller

128. “The difference between winning and losing is most often not quitting.” — Walt Disney

129. “No matter what looms ahead, if you can eat today, enjoy today, mix good cheer with friends today, enjoy it and bless God for it.” — Henry Ward Beecher

130. “Often we can help each other most by leaving each other alone; at other times, we need the hand-grasp and the word of cheer.” — Elbert Hubbard

131. “If you’re having a bad day, just remember that you have managed to get through every bad day you’ve had. You will make it through this one too.” — Mel Robbins

132. “The best book, like the best speech, will do it all — make us laugh, think, cry and cheer, preferably in that order.” — Madeleine Albright

133. "Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day-in and day-out." — Robert Collier

134. “I’ll tell everyone in the world that you are the only one that matters.” — Ernest Hemingway

135. “Do not grieve. Anything you lose comes round in another form.” — Rumi

136. “Go as far as you can see and you will see further." — Zig Ziglar

137. “Five Ups of life: Buckle up, Start up, Keep it up, Don’t give up, Cheer up.” ― Vikram Verma

138. “Someday, everything will make perfect sense. So, for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears, and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason.”

139. “It’s a blessing to be on earth with you. We can win together. Love, justice, and peace are good for us all.” — Bernice King

140. “We are very near the end but have not and will not lose our good cheer” — Robert Falcon Scott

141. Bad days at work weigh in on people. So I can understand your pain after a hard day at the office. I wish I could do something to help you. Is it okay if I call you so we can talk about it? Maybe letting it all out could help you feel better.

142. Wake up feeling exceptional. You are important, needed, and unique.

143. "When life places stones in your path, be the water. A persistent drop of water will wear away even the hardest stone.” — Autumn Morning Star

144. “You have to fight through some bad days to earn the best day of your life.”

Funny Cheer up Quotes

145. “I’m an optimist, but an optimist who carries a raincoat.” — Harold Wilson

146. “If 'Plan A' didn’t work. The alphabet has 25 more letters! Stay cool.”

147. “If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” — Milton Berle

148. “Life is a shipwreck, but we must not forget tossing in the lifeboats.” — Voltaire

149. “Never follow anyone else’s path. Unless you’re in the woods and you’re lost, and you see a path. Then, by all means, follow that path.” — Ellen DeGeneres

150. “Stop feeling sorry for yourself, and you will be happy.” — Stephen Fry

151. “The elevator to success is out of order. You’ll have to use the stairs… one step at a time.” — Joe Girard

152. “We are all here on earth to help others; what on earth the others are here for I don’t know.” — W.H. Auden

153. “The Universe has your back even when things aren’t working out the way you expected.” — Gabby Bernstein

154. “Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive.” — Elbert Hubbard

155. “If life gives you lemonade, make lemons. Life will be all like whaaaat?” — Phil Dunphy

156. “Laziness is nothing more than the habit of resting before you get tired.” — Jules Renard

157. “If you find it hard to laugh at yourself, I would be happy to do it for you.” — Groucho Marx

158. “Wisdom comes from experience. Experience is often a result of lack of wisdom.” — Terry Pratchett

159. “May the forces of evil become confused on the way to your house.” — George Carlin

160. “Don't worry if you had a bad day; remember, there are people who have their ex’s name tattooed on their bodies.”

161. “Welcome to the real world! It sucks. You’re gonna love it!” — Monica, Friends

162. “To succeed in life, you need three things: a wishbone, a backbone, and a funny bone.” — Reba McEntire

163. “Optimist: someone who figures that taking a step backward after taking a step forward is not a disaster, it’s more like a cha-cha.” — Robert Brault

164. “If you think nobody cares if you’re alive, try missing a couple of car payments.” — Earl Wilson

165. “Life is like a sewer… what you get out of it depends on what you put into it.” — Tom Lehrer

166. “A failure is like fertilizer; it stinks to be sure, but it makes things grow faster in the future.” — Denis Waitley

167. “Good, better, best. Never let it rest. Till your good is better, and your better is best.” — St. Jerome

168. “I believe that if life gives you lemons, you should make lemonade...And try to find somebody whose life has given them vodka, and have a party.” — Ron White

169. “If more of us valued food, cheer, and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.” – J.R.R. Tolkien

170. “If you think you are too small to be effective, you have never been in the dark with a mosquito.” — Betty Reese

171. “Cheer up when the night comes because mornings always give you another chance.” — Nicki Minaj

Happiness and sadness in life are two sides of the same coin. Having a few motivational cheer up quotes at your disposal can help you find light amidst darkness and brighten your mood. Moreover, if anyone you know is going through hardships, you can send these positive words to make them feel better about the situation. Whether the times are good or bad, the truth is that life doesn’t stop for anything and anyone, and success finds it way if one is determined enough. So don’t lose hope and buck yourself up by reading powerful sayings about cheering up.