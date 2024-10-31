Alia Bhatt serves festive vibes in an elegant yellow and pink suit as she celebrates Diwali with Ranbir and Raha

The Kapoor family celebrated Diwali with a gathering at Neetu Kapoor's house. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their little one, Raha, looked adorable as they radiated festive vibes. Alia Bhatt looked bright and beautiful in a yellow suit, while Ranbir and Raha were dressed in matching kurta sets. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits.

Alia Bhatt looked radiant in a stunning yellow suit set that could brighten even the dullest of days. Her intricately crafted silver-embroidered kurta struck the perfect balance between sophistication and festive appeal. She paired it with a salwar featuring the same beautiful embroidery, achieving a well-coordinated and fashionable look. In a lovely contrast, Alia wrapped a pastel pink dupatta around her shoulders, which also showcased similar embroidery patterns to her outfit. This subtle addition not only elevated her attire but also infused a touch of softness that complemented her entire look beautifully.

The Jigra actress completed her outfit by wearing a pair of small diamond-studded earrings that enhanced her look without overpowering it. She chose stylish yet comfortable silver heel sandals, perfect for a festive occasion. Her light makeup accentuated her natural beauty with a subtle glow. Finally, she styled her hair in a neat back bun, which was simple and ideal for highlighting her lovely features.

Ranbir and little Raha drew attention as they stepped out wearing matching sage green kurta sets, showcasing their adorable father-daughter bond and exemplifying twinning goals. Both their kurta sets featured similar embroidery. While it is often daughters who twine with their mothers, this time, Ranbir and Raha broke the norm and demonstrated how style coordination can be done. Alia Bhatt held their little bundle of joy close, but the striking twinning between Ranbir and Raha was certainly hard to miss.

Ranbir Kapoor and Raha's recent outing serves as a heartwarming example of how daughters can twin with their fathers. Their coordinated styles not only reflect the essence of familial love but also showcase the fun and creativity that fashion can bring. On a different note, Alia’s bright kurta set was perfect for family gatherings and certainly made our Diwali more vibrant. As the Kapoor family continues to set fashion goals, we can't wait to sit back and take some serious notes.

