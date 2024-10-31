Ananya Panday celebrates a luxe birthday in a striped dress worth Rs 97,429, paired with her personalized Hermes Kelly bag

Ananya Panday rang in her birthday on the night of October 31st and looked stunning in a striped maxi dress that even raised the fashion game a few notches. However, while her beaming smile and bubbly personality were enough to grab attention, it was her personalized Hermès Kelly bag that left us all speechless! Let’s take a closer look at it.

The Missoni dress, crafted with ribbed knit, fitted her perfectly and accentuated her curves. What made this look so striking were the shimmery sequin embellishments, the horizontal stripes adding a touch of sparkle that perfectly matched the celebratory vibe of the evening. Her dress flaunts a price tag of Rs 97,429.

Well, Ananya decided to do away with all the accessories and let her gorgeous dress take center stage. Still, the one accessory that stole the limelight was the purple Hermès Kelly bag, which was not only beautiful but also paired her look with absolute perfection.

Ananya's bag is the 2020 Epsom Mini Kelly II Sellier 20. It is a luxury and highly sought-after piece that flaunts an extraordinary design and craftsmanship. The custom AP gold and diamond initials made it even more special, as it was skillfully designed by designer Ashna Mehta. This personal touch showcased not only Ananya's chic taste but also her individuality, making the bag a true statement piece.

To complete her gorgeous attire, Ananya kept her makeup very simple. She applied soft pink lip color with pink blush on and looked fresh and radiant. The kohl on her eyes gave a slight drama effect, and her eyebrows were well shaped and blended nicely with her face. As for her hairstyle, she let her hair fall free to enhance her natural beauty without any struggle.

Ananya Panday complemented a beautiful Missoni dress with her custom Kelly bag from Hermes at her birthday party, striking a perfect balance between sophistication and fun. Since she chose to wear minimal accessories, the attention turned to her bag, as it effectively showed that there can always be one striking piece that brings the whole ensemble together.

Ananya Panday’s fashion sense has always been eye-catching and leaves a mark. Be it a red carpet where she is adorned lavishly in gowns or wearing simple ethnic dresses, this diva never fails to impress her fans through her fashion. The birthday dress that she wore along with the Kelly handbag exemplifies her sense of style.

