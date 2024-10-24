Paani Week 1 India Box Office Collections: Priyanka Chopra backed Marathi drama nets an a petty Rs 28 lakh in 7 days

Paani directed by Addinath Kothare, backed by Priyanka Chopra and starring Subodh Bhave, Kishor Kadam, Rucha Vaidya and others had a poor first week at the Marathi box office as it could only net Rs 28 lakh in 7 days. While the collections are low considering the actors associated with this film, they are even lower when we consider that it is backed by Priyanka Chopra, who is significant global force.

Paani Collects Rs 28 Lakh In Its First Week At The Box Office

Paani collected Rs 3 lakh on the first day, 6 lakh on the second day and 9 lakh on the third day. On Monday, it matched its opening day collections. It registered a net business of Rs 2.5 lakh each on Tuesday and Wednesday, and it is tracking to net Rs 2 lakh on Thursday, for a cume of Rs 28 lakh in its first week. The trend of the film is quite good for the fact that it is holding at near opening-day levels even on the weekdays. But a breakout is missing, which is very essential for the movie to emerge a theatrical success.

With Diwali releases soon going to flood the market place, Paani has too little to hold onto. It will end up collecting Rs 50 lakh or so in its full run and that isn't enough. The film's marketing, and print and advertising expenditure is higher than what it is expected to net in its full run; Let alone the share that the makers will receive.

Paani Is Unable To Convert Appreciation Into Substantial Box Office

Paani got a lot of media attention, pre-Covid. It was screened at New York Film Festival and it got the Indian National Award for best film on Environment/Conservation/Preservation in 2019. The theatrical release was held back for 5 years and the results of the delayed release are showing.

Have a look at the Day Wise Net India Collections of Paani

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 3 lakh 2 Rs 6 lakh 3 Rs 9 lakh 4 Rs 3 lakh 5 Rs 2.5 lakh 6 Rs 2.5 lakh 7 Rs 2 lakh (expected) Total Rs 28 lakh net in 7 days

About Paani:

Addinath aka Hanumant Babu Kendre is an ordinary man living in a Nagderwadi, a village in Nanded, plagued with drought. Paani follows his journey towards making the village independent of water, all while dealing with local goons, a budding romance, and other disruptions of daily life.

Paani In Theatres

Paani plays at a theatre near you now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. If you have watched Paani, how did you find it to be?

