THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Rai gave witty comeback to Oprah about divorce plans with Abhishek Bachchan; ‘We don’t even try and entertain the thought’

Rumors surrounding Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce have been making the rounds for a while. Despite the couple's composed silence on the issue, netizens continue to speculate and look for reasons to validate these claims. Amidst all this chatter, it’s interesting to recall a moment when Aishwarya offered a witty comeback to Oprah regarding divorce in Indian traditions, firmly stating that the couple doesn’t even consider the possibility.

In 2009, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai made a memorable appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show. During the episode, Oprah shared video footage of their wedding day outside Prateeksha, the Bachchan residence in Juhu, Mumbai, showcasing the massive crowd eager to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. She highlighted the grandeur of Indian weddings, noting that the celebrations often last several days.

Abhishek elaborated on the tradition, explaining that these weddings typically extend over a week or ten days, filled with various rituals held morning and evening, culminating in the couple taking seven vows around a ceremonial fire. Responding to this, a surprised Oprah remarked on how challenging it must be to get divorced after such an elaborate ceremony.

She said, “It would be hard to get divorced after that.” Aishwarya quickly chimed in, firmly stating that they don’t even consider the possibility. “We don’t even try and entertain the thought,” she said.

Oprah also inquired about the experience of living with family after marriage and how it functions. As Aishwarya waited for Abhishek to respond, he playfully turned the question back on the host, asking her, “Do you live with your family? How does that work?”

His witty comeback elicited laughter from the audience, and Aishwarya couldn't help but look impressed by her husband’s cleverness. However, she ultimately addressed Oprah’s question, explaining that it feels completely normal and natural to them.

Abhishek elaborated that his father Amitabh Bachchan lived with his parents, and he continues that tradition by living with his own parents. Oprah then asked whether this meant they all shared meals together or if they were often in separate corners of the house. The Big Bull actor explained that his mother has a specific rule: if they're in the city, the family must have at least one meal together each day.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have appeared together in films such as Guru, Run, Raavan, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, and Umrao Jaan, showcasing their on-screen chemistry. Since tying the knot in 2007, the couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011, further solidifying their family bond.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai last appeared in Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam, which hit theaters in 2023. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the 2023 film Ghoomer and has several exciting projects lined up, including Be Happy, Housefull 5, and Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk. Additionally, he is set to star in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

