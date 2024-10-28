Singham Again and Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 Overseas Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan set for a close box office contest internationally

Diwali releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are all set to hit the theatres worldwide on the 1st of November, 2024. While the advance booking in India for both movies seems like it will go down to the wire, they have opened in a full fledged way, internationally. The contest didn't look too close a couple of days back, but it surely is closer now with the latter matching the former's daily numbers, although the former still leads.

Singham Again And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Have A Good Advance Booking Trend Internationally

At the time of this article, Singham Again has a total advance sale of USD 125k for the opening day worldwide while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has accumulated USD 95k. Based on the daily trend, Singham Again may gross in the vicinity of USD 3.5-4 million for the opening weekend while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 would fancy USD 3-3.5 million. The opening weekend for both movies would be considered reasonably good given the starcast and the genre.

Here's Seeing How Singham Again And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Are Expected To Perform Relatively

Comparing relatively, Singham Again's opening weekend is expected to land right between Sooryavanshi's USD 3.15 million and Simmba's USD 5.1 million. Sooryavanshi went on to gross USD 8 million while Simmba managed USD 13 million. Singham Again, with a similar word of mouth can hit USD 10 million; the highest of the 3 Singham films. However, Singham Again can't be seen just as a sequel to Singham Returns and a threequel to Singham. It is the biggest cop film ever helmed by Rohit Shetty.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with a USD 3-3.5 million weekend will be comfortably ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's USD 2.1 million. That would be a great result, though there's no denying that the budget has subsequently increased from the former. With the kind of opening that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is targeting, a good word of mouth can take it to USD 8 million if not more.

The Real Battle Of Singham Again And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Is In India

The real battle for both movies is in India. It is the India biz that will determine which film did better than the other, not just in terms of collections but also in terms of potential realised.

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Theatres From 1st November, 2024

How excited are you for Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? What are your expectations from both films? Are you going to watch either of them or both of them in theatres this Diwali?

