Did Drake Respond To His Alleged Viral NSFW Video Leak? Adin Ross Reveals

The Grammy Winning Artist Drake has become a hot topic on Twitter/X over an alleged leaked video showing him naked and its explicit content prohibits us from sharing here. Adin Ross, a popular streamer who has interacted with Drake before, sent him a voice message reacting to the clip. And here's what Drake replied.

What did Drake say to Adin Ross over allegedly leaked video?

In the recording shared on social media, Ross expressed “We was just looking at the s***. It’s like crazy bro, like god damn. You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one and you’re also blessed to have a f***ing missile.”

Adin Ross then claims that Drake replied to his voice note, he “put like eight laughing emojis”, and suggested that he might use the streamer's voice note for his “next album intro.”

Although Drake has not publicly addressed the allegedly leaked video, which is speculated to have been filmed on his private jet, his representatives declined to comment on the matter.

Netizens reaction over Drake's alleged naked video



Despite efforts to remove the images, they gained significant traction, amassing millions of views and likes before the responsible account was suspended.

Advertisement

After the unconfirmed video featuring One Dance Singer Drake went viral, here's how netizens reacted online;

After Taylor Swift, Drake may have become the victim of Deepfake

This incident follows the circulation of pornographic deepfake images of Taylor Swift on X, despite the platform's rules against such media. These nonconsensual images, believed to have been created using artificial intelligence, allegedly depicted the pop star in sexually explicit positions. Just like during Taylor Swift's case, X temporarily restricted searches for Drake's name as a precautionary measure.

Advertisement

In response to the incident, Joe Benarroch, X's head of business operations, emphasized the platform's commitment to safety and its zero-tolerance policy towards such content. He assured that the images were promptly removed, and action was taken against the accounts responsible for posting them.

X reiterated its strict prohibition on posting such material and pledged to uphold a safe and respectful environment for all users.