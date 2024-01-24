Dolly Parton Jokingly Claims Husband Carl Dean Thomas Was 'Jealous' Of Her Viral Cheerleading Outfit, Says 'He Got A Kick Out Of It'

Dolly Parton has been a musical legend who has made an incredible mark in the world of country music. One of the reasons for Parton's incredible success and especially longevity in the industry is her adaptability according to the generations she has sung for and an open mind which has made her popular even in the younger generation. This is why her viral moment from the Thanksgiving Day NFL team game is such a success.

ALSO READ: Dolly Parton Gives Her Fans A 'Present' On Her 78th Birthday; Announces New Music

What did Dolly Parton’s husband think of her viral moment from the NFL performance?

While performing at the NFL’s team game for Thanksgiving Day, Dolly Parton shocked fans and viewers alike with her Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader outfit. The country legend who turned 78 just a few days ago, was seen wearing a costume that many will deem scandalous for her age, but the singer just rolled with it and made the moment pretty iconic.

Though there were many naysayers to her performance, she paid no heed to them and just rocked the stage with her performance. In a recent conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the country singer revealed her husband’s reaction to her outfit.

Advertisement

“It turned out pretty cool and my husband liked it. He said, ‘Those shorts were a little too short.’ I said, ‘Jealous?’” she told the magazine. “And I said, ‘They weren't as short as the other girls!’ He was just being funny. I think he thought — because everybody's making a to-do over it — he thought, well, maybe you shouldn't be showing your butt at that age. But anyway, he got a kick out of it too," she added.

ALSO READ: Why Are Fans Angry At Elle King For Her Dolly Parton Tribute? Netizens Blasts The Singer

Dolly Parton’s secret to being confident in her skin

With the advent of the internet and especially social media, there is a tendency for people to get discouraged or even scared to do what gives them happiness in fear of judgment. But Dolly Parton has mastered the art of not being influenced by her naysayers. She has been practically doing it her whole life, as she made a pretty successful career for herself at a time when many women were not getting the opportunity to do so in her industry. Her secret, it seems, is a complete belief in herself and her abilities.

Parton said, “I try not to get into anything I don't think I can pull off, just like that little Dallas Cowgirl outfit. I really thought, well, I'm just going to do this for fun, because I mean, I've never been to one of their halftime shows, and they're so famous, the girls."

This philosophy has served the singer-songwriter well throughout her career, and she is likely to follow this for the rest of her career as well.

ALSO READ: 'I'll Tuck It, Suck It, Or Pluck It': Dolly Parton Unapologetically Reveals All The Cosmetic Procedures She's Had