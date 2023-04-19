EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra on performing action sequences in Citadel; ‘I wanted myself to be elevated’

Priyanka Chopra, the Indian actress who has established herself as one of the most sought-after talents of the world entertainment platform, is now setting an example by balancing work and life like a pro. The talented actress will be next seen in Citadel, the upcoming espionage thriller series which is helmed by the famous Russo Brothers, and slated to be released on Amazon Prime Video. Ahead of the release, Priyanka Chopra is now busy with the promotional activities of the project, which features her in the role of a spy.

In an Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra opened up about performing action sequences in Citadel and revealed how they are different from her earlier outing. Here's what the actress has to say...

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her Citadel action scenes

The actress, who is totally excited about the release of her ambitious project, revealed that she has tried to perform action sequences differently, in Citadel. "I have done stunts before. In Hindi movies, I have done action. And in Quantico, I did the action - and that was three seasons, 22 episodes each season. So there were a lot of people seeing me punching people. So I really wanted myself to be elevated in this, where it feels different, it feels sophisticated, it feels in control," stated Priyanka Chopra.

"And that also helped because here I am an agent who is very superior. I mean, over there (in Quantico) I was an FBI agent. But it was like policing a little bit more. But this was sophisticated, it's intelligence work. So I wanted to be able to bring a fighting style to her (Priyanka's character in Citadel) which is also super confident and quiet. So working with the Russos really helped because they are the best in that," she added.

