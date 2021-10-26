From Gisele Bundchen to Gigi Hadid, these are the HIGHEST paid supermodels today

While being a model looks glamorous as ever, it’s a lot more work than it looks. Supermodels like Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss and many more have joined the list of A-list runway stars that have made a successful career out of strutting on runways. From starting at mediocre runways shows to being the faces of some of the biggest and most luxurious brands in the world, these models have managed to build high personal assets from their modelling careers. Today, we’re looking back at some of the highest-paid models in the industry.

Gisele Bundchen: The Brazilian model who shot to fame modelling for Victoria’s Secret between 2000 and 2007 earns USD 40million annually. Gisele has topped Forbes’ annual highest-paid models’ list for several consecutive years before being dethroned by Kendall Jenner. The model even founded her own footwear line--Ipanema Gisele Bundchen in 2010 and today, her net worth stands at 400 million USD.

Miranda Kerr: Australian native Miranda Kerr began her career in 1997 with an editorial in Dolly Magazine but didn’t gain recognition before modelling for Victoria’s Secret. Today at 38, the model has 3 children and is married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. The model even founded her skincare company Kora Organics and stands at a net worth of 65 million USD.

Kendall Jenner: Having been introduced to the masses via Keeping Up With The Kardashians at 11 years old, the model began her career at just 14! Since then, the reality TV star and supermodel has walked for every major brand in the world and is the head of 2 companies--818 Tequila and Moon. Today, her net worth stands at 45 million USD.

Gigi Hadid: The eldest of the Hadid sisters, Gigi Hadid makes an estimated USD 9.5million each year. Also, the offspring of former model Yolanda Hadid, Gigi and her sister Bella learnt the tricks of the trade pretty early on. Today her net worth stands at 29 million USD and she’s a runway favourite for brands such as Chanel and Tommy Hilfiger.

Also read: Gigi Hadid earnestly REQUESTS paparazzi, press & fan accounts to 'blur' daughter Khai's face in public images