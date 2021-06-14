Has Nina Dobrev's boyfriend Shaun White watched The Vampire Diaries? Olympic gold medalist snowboarder REVEALS

Shaun White, Nina Dobrev's boyfriend and Olympic gold medalist snowboarder, shared how he thought he "should check this show [The Vampire Diaries] out" while the couple was "getting to know each other."

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White spoke candidly about his relationship with girlfriend Nina Dobrev. For many, Nina will forever be associated with The Vampire Diaries as the beloved character Elena Gilbert (and Katherine Pierce of course!) and hence, the question arises; Has Shaun White watched TVD, which also starred Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley as the Salvatore siblings - Damon and Stefan?

Confessing how he's not yet well-versed with his GF's most famous work, Shaun revealed, "There's a lot of episodes. Not that I was mad about it, but I didn't realise how deep I was going to go. Because seasons now are, oh, 10 episodes. These are 23 episodes a season. And I was in it!" For the unversed, The Vampire Diaries is in fact stacked with 8 glorious seasons and 171 epic episodes so we do understand White's sentiments.

As for whether he's also watched TVD's successful spinoff series The Originals while catching up on Dobrev's show, the 34-year-old world-class snowboarder wasn't aware of the fact that the Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies and Phoebe Tonkin starrer was a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries. Shaun couldn't help but quip, "So that's why that keeps popping up on my suggested [shows]. Who is The Originals? Who are these copycats?"

We adore Shaun White's genuine honesty!

Meanwhile, Shaun also detailed how his first anniversary celebrations with Nina, which happened during the coronavirus lockdown, were almost ruined. "I wanted to recreate our first date, but everything was closed. I managed to sweet talk the owner of the place to open up for us. It was actually pretty fun to have a place all to ourselves," White recounted.

Shaun and Nina began dating in early 2020 while making their relationship Instagram official in May of the same year. Since then the couple is going stronger than ever before!

