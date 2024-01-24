How Many Oscar Nominations Does Diane Warren Have? Most Nominated Woman in Academy History; Says She Is 'Thrilled' About Latest Record

Diane Warren is probably the most decorated songwriter in recent American history. She has bagged almost every award imaginable for songwriting and has had a record number of Oscar nominations. This rare record is only exemplified by the fact that she has never won an award for any of those nominations.

ALSO READ: Academy Awards 2024: 20 Acclaimed Movies With Zero Nominations

How many Oscar nominations does Diane Warren have?

Many artists all around the world just dream of being nominated for the Oscars at least once in their lifetime. But some artists in the world are just so talented that they are sure to be nominated multiple times. While artists like Walt Disney, Meryl Streep, and Martin Scorcesse are regarded as some of the most nominated artists in their respective categories, there is another contender for this title.

Legendary songwriter Diane Warren has been nominated for the Academy Awards for a whopping 15 times, making a world record for being the most nominated woman in the history of the awards.

Her songs have featured in some of the biggest films of Hollywood like Con-Air and Pearl Harbour. Despite multiple nominations, the singer has never won an award for any of these nominations.

Advertisement

In 2022 the academy recognised her for the prolific work she has done over the years and awarded her an honorary Oscar for the same. That’s the only Oscar in her cabinet till now, which may change with her nomination this year. This year Diane has been nominated for her song The Fire Inside from the movie Flamin’ Hot.

Diane Warren’s reaction to her 15th Oscar nomination

Despite not actually winning the Oscar on any of her nominations, Diane Warren still possesses the same enthusiasm that she had for her very first nomination. The celebrated songwriter expressed her excitement over her record nomination in a conversation with The Daily Mail.

“'Being nominated is the highest honor in the world. To hear my song chosen as one of the five is an amazing win in itself. Hey, it’s not easy to get nominated for an Academy Award! And whenever it happens, I never take it for granted.” the songwriter told the publication.

The songwriter’s original song, Flamin’ Hot’s The Fire is one among the five songs nominated in the category which also includes Billie Eilish and Finneas’ What Was I Made For and Ryan Gosling’s I Am Just Ken.

ALSO READ: 10 Most Iconic Moments From Last Year's Oscars As 2024 Academy Nominees are Announced