'I was living in a bubble': Britney Spears talks about her marriage with ex husband Kevin Federline, reveals she had 'no idea' he had a baby

Britney Spears is perhaps one of the biggest icons of the music industry. Since her debut, her aura, personality, relationships, and more have been put under the microscope to uncover the littlest details about her life. In her new memoir, the singer is finally opening up about her marriage to Kevin Federline. For the unversed, the couple was together for 4 years and had two children, before splitting up in 2007. Here's what she had to say about him.

Britney Spears on Kevin Federline's baby with his ex

In her book, the singer made it clear, that she was unaware of the fact that when she first started seeing Kevin, he was already expecting a child with his ex-fiance Shar Jackson. Britney Spears wrote, "I was clueless. I was living in a bubble, and I didn't have a lot of good, close friends to confide in and get advice from."

She admitted she didn't know of her new partner's secret baby, adding, "I had no idea until after we'd been together for a while, and someone told me. 'You know he has a new baby, right?'" When the Circus singer brought it up with the former DJ, he was quick to confess. She revealed, "He told me he saw them once a month ... I had no idea."

Britney Spears on stardom ruining Kevin Federline

The former Disney star also opened up about just how her ex was taken by Hollywood's glitz and glamor. Britney said, "One time he came home late and told me he'd been at a party. 'Justin Timberlake was there!' he said. 'Lindsay Lohan was, too!'" According to the Stronger singer, he was "enthralled with the fame and power." Reportedly, Spears was scared of all stardom affecting her partner. In her memoir, she said, "Again and again in my life, I've seen fame and money ruin people. And I saw it happen with Kevin in slow motion."

Meanwhile, Spears hasn't held back in her new book, The Woman in Me. She has revealed aspects of her life, that her fans and the media weren't aware of.

