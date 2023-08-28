'I'm petty AF': When Rihanna addressed her feud with Beyoncé and cleared the air amidst 2016 Grammy wins

Rihanna is correcting the record. The pop queen, who has nine Grammy Awards, became the subject of rivalry rumors involving her and fellow music legend Beyoncé in 2016. Their feud reportedly began after Queen Bey’s album got nominated at the 2016 Grammy Awards, whereas Riri’s album ANTI didn’t. But that was not the case, as Rihanna cleared up the air. Meanwhile, Rihanna had also made headlines previously when rumors of her and Jay-Z hooking up first came out, who is also Beyoncé’s ex. started hooking up. However, Beyoncé didn’t say anything about it, but her 2006 records Ring the Alarm and Resentment appear to have alluded to Rihanna and Jay Z's reported romance.

Rihanna spoke about her and Beyoncé’s supposed rivalry

The songstresses were a regular on the nod list of the 2016 Grammy Awards, with a combined 17 nods for their blockbuster albums Lemonade and ANTI. Some fans speculated that the ladies would feud when Rihanna's record failed to get nominations for Best Record of the Year and Best Song of the Year, whereas Lemonade did.

In 2016, the 35-year-old singer moved to Instagram to dispel reports that she and Beyoncé were battling over Grammy nominations after she unwittingly fueled the fire by likening a fan's photo to a contentious post condemning the Sorry singer.

Fans posted, "Congratulations to @badgalriri and everybody for her 8 Grammy nominations, but f**k them for snubbing her for Song of the Year and Album of the Year... I think they didn't want her tied or passing someone else *cough cough*," referring to Beyoncé's Lemonade album.

While Rihanna first loved the photo, which depicted her donning carnival attire and the slogan SHOOK, she swiftly responded back on the post after learning of the scandal.

She wrote, "I never read your caption; I just thought the picture was funny and moved on! Until I kept seeing it pop up! I'm a petty af. But this is just needless! I wish you'd drop this topic and look at things from a different perspective! We don't need to pit black women against each other! We deserve to be celebrated, and the Grammy Academy agrees!"

With a total of 17 nominations in 2016, Rihanna and Beyoncé had a lot to be proud of. Rihanna earned eight for ANTI, while Queen Bey received nine GRAMMY nominations for Lemonade.

Rihanna welcomed her second baby

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second child, a newborn boy, in a beautiful surprise that has pleased people all over the world. The couple's latest addition came discreetly earlier this month, on August 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. The newborn's name has yet to be announced, according to TMZ, but insiders say it begins with the letter "R," in keeping with the couple's habit, and indicates that they have been blessed with another son.

Rihanna's pregnancy has been rumored since June, when she was photographed with A$AP Rocky while traveling across the world. Fans who saw her pregnant glow were excited for the couple's new phase.

This amazing news came after Rihanna announced her pregnancy in February during her thrilling Super Bowl halftime concert. The reveal showcased her distinct baby bump, which stunned people all around the world. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a baby boy named RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022. This name was chosen to pay honor to the famed leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, giving a personal touch to their growing family.

