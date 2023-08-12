Did Rihanna welcome baby girl with A$AP Rocky? Close friends call little one 'spitting image' of singer

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their second child into the world – a baby girl! The news, first reported by MediaTakeOut on August 9, 2023, has left fans and friends overjoyed. The couple, who already share a son named RZA Athelson, in May 2022, have now extended their family with a baby girl.

Rihanna welcomes her second baby

Close sources from Rolling Stone have spilled the beans, describing the little one as a "perfect spitting image of Rihanna – even down to the light eyes." The news has created a lot of buzz on the Internet, with fans and well-wishers eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the newest addition to this family.

Rihanna’s pregnancy journey

The superstar's journey to motherhood for the second time began with a hint that caught the collective eye during her remarkable performance at the Super Bowl Half Time show on February 12, 2023. Dressed in a striking red jumpsuit that exuded confidence, Rihanna's less energetic stage presence sparked whispers among eagle-eyed viewers. As her performance wrapped up, the pop icon tenderly cradled her belly before exiting the stage, sending fans and spectators into a tornado of speculation. Confirming the buzz, her representatives revealed to Rolling Stone that she was indeed expecting her second child.

Rihanna’s wish to raise a Black woman

Rihanna, had previously shared in a candid conversation regarding her desire to raise a strong Black woman, echoing the legacy passed down through generations. In a 2019 interview with Essence, she stated, “I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.” The singer's powerful sentiment reflects the strength and resilience instilled by her mother and generations before, inspiring her to embrace her identity and celebrate it through her growing family.

The music industry and fans are sending their heartfelt congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky as they embrace the journey of parenthood once again.

