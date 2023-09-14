'It’s a long journey': How did Cillian Murphy 'step into' his Peaky Blinders character Thomas Shelby after every season

Cillian Murphy, the actor with mesmerizing blue eyes, is most famously known for his part in the iconic UK series Peaky Blinders. He played the role of the lead protagonist, Thomas Shelby, or Tommy Shelby. Murphy had aced his gruesome character flawlessly and effortlessly year after year. But was the transition easier for Murphy? Did it all happen naturally? Or is he just so talented that he just winged it? All of these questions come to one's mind naturally, and thankfully, Murphy has answered all of them. In a 2017 interview with The Independent, Cillian Murphy shared how he prepared for his role in his hit series Peaky Blinders.

Cillian Murphy revealed how he prepared for his role in Peaky Blinders

In a 2017 interview with The Independent, Cillian Murphy candidly spoke about his character, Peaky Blinders, and how he transitioned and stepped into it. The interviewer asked him, "Is there anything you need to do every year when you return to Peaky Blinders to play Tommy? I don't mean walking about in a flat cap, but is there anything you can do to ease back into the position, or can you simply go back to it?"

To which the Oppenheimer star replied, "No, it takes a while. I need to get in shape and condition a little bit, as well as work on my accent and physically. I definitely spend a lot of time stretching. You can’t just step into it because it’s neither me nor a character; that’s a slight adjustment on me; it’s a long journey to get there."

The interviewer further questioned him, saying that “the way Tommy carries himself and dominates the room is also, I guess.” To which Murphy said, "All of which is again not me; you’ve got to work for it."

Speaking of Murphy’s accent, the interviewer then asked him whether or not the accent gets easier every year as it must be embedded in his memory. To which Murphy replied, "Yes, but you must never take it for granted as well. You always have to go and work on it and make sure it’s okay and still there."

Cillian Murphy revealed that his character in Peaky Blinders was exhausting to play

Cillian Murphy had remarked that playing Thomas Shelby was stressful and had a bad effect on his life. The actor had previously stated that he had to cancel reality in order to play fake Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby.

In a 2016 interview with The Guardian, the Oppenheimer actor stated, "He's exhausting to play. I believe it is due to his tenacity. He also does not appear to sleep. He never says ‘f**k it’ and quits. Tommy is a fantastic character, yet he tires me out. I'm completely spent."

Murphy noted that banal practical issues played a role in this, revealing that Peaky Blinders shoots were frequently uncomfortable and demanding. He said, "Eleven-day fortnights, 16-hour days, and pages upon pages of dialogue. My entire existence depends on filmmaking. It has been canceled."

The interviewer then asked him "When framed that way, playing Tommy Shelby doesn't sound all that appealing." To which the Peaky Blinder actor replied, "It's not! But when it comes to action, you're the most content."

Cillian Murphy was most recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s chart-buster Oppenheimer, which was released on July 21, 2023.

