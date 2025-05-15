Govinda’s wife took THIS major step after he ignored her advice about transitioning to OTT; find out

Govinda is one of the most celebrated actors of the 90s. He has given some memorable characters and films and has made a special place in the hearts of the audience for life. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, who is known for spitting facts, whatever it is, has now revealed that she stopped managing his career after he did not listen to her advice of transitioning to OTT.

Yes, you heard that right! In an interview with Zoom, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja who has managed his career at one point in life, reveals, “I had told him OTT would become big.” She added that when she asked him to transition to OTT, the actor did not consider her advice. Seeing this, Sunita then stopped managing her career.

In the same interview, she also opened up on the actor's bad company and shared that his friends never suggested that he do what is good for him. Instead, they just agreed with whatever he said. Sunita added that his friends praise him, and he loves to hear that instead of the truth. According to Sunita Ahuja, Govinda should also lose weight to look good and to keep up with time. She also admitted that he should now consider taking up ‘good film and choose a good director’ as she feels he is lacking there.

Further, Sunita talked about the rumors of her divorce from Govinda and his extramarital affairs. Refuting such allegations, she highlighted that only news shared by her or Govinda should be believed. She also added that netizens should cross-check before believing in any such rumors. According to her, neither Govinda nor she can stay away from each other.

For the unversed, though the actor hasn’t made his OTT debut, yet, his few films are currently streaming on OTT platforms, including Sajan Chale Sasural, Haseena Maan Jayegi, and more.

On the personal front, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are parents to Yashvardhan Ahuja and Tina Ahuja. Yashvardhan is even all set to make his Bollywood debut soon.

