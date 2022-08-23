Jennifer Lopez shares FIRST glimpse of her dreamy gown from Georgia wedding with hubby Ben Affleck

Following her dreamy second wedding with Ben Affleck at his Georgia estate, Jennifer Lopez is taking to social media to give the first official look at her wedding gown. On Tuesday, the Marry Me actress took to Instagram to share with her fans a glimpse of her coveted wedding attire. The couple went all out with their lavish second wedding in Georgia as they invited their closest friends and family to the ceremony.

In her post, Lopez uploaded a close-up shot of herself under a mesh veil. Though not much of her actual wedding gown was seen in the snap, Jlo's makeup of choice was clear as day. The popstar went with a classic smokey eye for her wedding day and kept on theme with her brand as she donned her signature nude lip on the day of her dreams. The couple held a luxurious wedding weekend as they invited over a slew of guests to Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve.

Meanwhile, a source opened up about the wedding to People and shared that Jennifer Lopez was beyond thrilled about her wedding and was particularly happy that both their respective kids joined in the merriment, "It was a dream for her. She loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It all felt very special." The source also mentioned that Lopez "feels extremely happy being married to Ben." The insider additionally noted that after their three-day wedding celebration, Jlo enjoys calling Affleck "my husband."

