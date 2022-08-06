Johnny Depp's friend reveals why the actor skipped attending the defamation trial verdict against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial went on for six weeks and eventually concluded in June. While Depp turned out victorious in the case, he skipped attending the verdict announcement at the Virginia court since he was in the UK. In a recent report shared by New York Post, one of Depp's friends explained why the actor wasn't there in the US to attend the trial verdict.

A friend of Depp informed New York Post about Johnny's connection with Europe saying that he wasn't shamed there continues to be "more comfortable [in Europe] than in the US." As for the actor's plans of releasing a new album after the verdict and his concerts in the UK alongside Jeff Beck, an insider informed that it wasn't planned but rather "serendipitous."

Speaking about why the actor wasn't there for the verdict announcement in Virginia, the insider revealed, "These plans were well-laid long before the trial. The tour and movie were already scheduled." As for missing the verdict, he further added, "He was not there for the verdict because he had already made plans to tour with Jeff Beck. Johnny missed the first night of the tour so he could be in the courtroom for the closing arguments. But he would never let Jeff down. The arguments concluded and he got to the tour as soon as he possibly could."

Johnny celebrated his trial win in London and while he didn't address it directly during the concert, he released a statement on social media where he thanked the jury for giving him his life back.

