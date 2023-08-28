Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234: Gojo finally reveals his trump card; Check release date and more exciting details

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are at the edge of their seats as chapter 234 promises to unravel the much-awaited revelation of Gojo's awe-inspiring technique, the 'Unlimited Hollow Technique'. The manga's thrilling climax features an intense showdown between Gojo and Sukuna, with a surprising twist that has fans eager for more.

The latest chapter takes place in the midst of a thrilling battle. Gojo, who has already defeated Sukuna, now faces a trio of formidable opponents: Mahoraga, the resurgence of the King of Curses, and a new Shikigami born from the fusion of Nue and Totality. The tension rises as Gojo, cornered and outnumbered, is forced to reveal his secret weapon in order to turn the tide in his favor.

"It's an incredible moment in the series. Fans have been waiting for Gojo's hidden technique, and the stakes couldn't be higher with these overwhelming opponents," shares manga enthusiast and a longtime reader. Recent developments have been nothing short of breathtaking, with unexpected foes and breathtaking revelations.

Gojo and Sukuna encounter

As the fight progresses, Gojo finds himself in a difficult situation, facing not one, not two, but three formidable opponents: the unyielding Mahoraga, the astute Sukuna, and a novel Shikigami formed by the fusion of Nue and Totality. The stakes are high as Gojo's Infinity technique fails to counter Mahoraga's adaptation.

Readers have been holding their breath, waiting for Gojo to reveal his ultimate trump card. Finally, the wait has paid off! The 'Unlimited Hollow Technique' is revealed in Chapter 234. This undiscovered weapon in Gojo's arsenal has the potential to change the game.

Gojo has been waiting his turn, saving this lethal technique for when the odds are stacked against him. Gojo intends to end the battle in one decisive blow, with Mahoraga as his primary target. This daring move is the key to reclaiming his Infinity, the power that distinguishes him as the mightiest sorcerer alive.

Gojo charges forward, attacking Mahoraga while masterfully evading his opponents' coordinated strikes. Fans, however, are in for a surprise: Mahoraga's formidable physique renders Gojo's Red technique ineffective.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 release date

Mark your calendars: Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 is set to be released on September 3, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST.

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

The chapter will be accessible across various time zones, so fans around the world can join in on the excitement.

