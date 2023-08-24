Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident Arc: Trailer brings back Season 1 characters along with new theme song

Jujutsu Kaisen season two has released a first look at its next present-day plot, the Shibuya Incident Arc, which begins with episode six on August 31. The trailer showcased Yuji Itadori, his classmates and professors from Tokyo Jujutsu High, as well as returning heroes from season one. We also see Suguru Geto and his gang of evil curses wreaking havoc on the streets of Tokyo. The video previews King Gnu's opening theme tune, Specialz.

Trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Shibuya Incident Arc brings back Season 1 characters

The trailer for the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Shibuya arc lasts 1 minute and 25 seconds. Suguru Geto decided that on October 31st, Shibuya would be their battleground before handing over to Yuji Itadori. The trailer then offered a preview of the anticipated battle between Kokichi Muta and Mahito from the Evening Festival sub-arc, which is expected to take up the first two episodes.

Nobara Kugisaki, Panda, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, Mei Mei, Kiyotaka Ijichi, Atsuya Kusakabe, Nanami Kento, Megumi Fushiguro, and Satoru Gojo were then exhibited in fast succession. The trailer also included footage from Yuji's duel with Choso and Jogo's rampage in Shibuya.

Hanami and Jogo's fight with Gojo received significant attention as well. Surprisingly, the trailer showed Kasumi Miwa extensively using the Simple Domain before shifting into Atsuya Kusakabe's Yuzuki. The trailer finished with Megumi and Yuji fighting Jiro Awasaka, followed by a brief sight of Sukuna employing his flame technique against Jogo.

According to Crunchyroll, the new season is as follows: This is the pure spring that the two strongest have eternally lost. In June 2018, Itadori Yuji absorbed Ryomen Sukuna into his own body. Okkotsu Yuta broke Orimoto Rika's curse in December 2017. It's currently the spring of 2006. Tengen, an immortal recognized as the cornerstone of the Jujutsu society, has assigned two tasks to Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two outstanding Jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High. One goal is to accompany and erase the star plasma vessel, Amanai Riko, the girl picked as the ideal fit to fuse with Tengen.

So the two of them embark on their escort mission to keep the Jujutsu community alive, but an assassin known as Fushiguro intervenes in an effort to murder the Star Plasma Vessel. The origins of Gojo and Geto, the most powerful Jujutsu sorcerers and the most terrible curse wielders, are going to be revealed.

Theme music in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Season 2: Shibuya Incident Arc

The trailer contains a new song named Specialz by King Gnu, which will serve as the main theme for the arc's new opening credits. Previously, the band created two original songs for the prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

The Shibuya Incident is the manga's second-longest arc to date. According to the trailer, the most recent recognizable scene is from Chapter 115. Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen has 18 episodes left to air. The complete Shibuya Incident arc, including the unanimated chapter 64, would require 59 (chapters 79–136) chapters to be animated in 18 episodes, which is an implausible prospect.

Given prior adaptation rates, it's fair to expect that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will at least adapt the Shibuya Incident arc up to chapters 120 or 125, which portray some of the arc's important events. The arc picks up where Season 1 of the anime left off, with the discovery of a traitor within the teachers.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc has been eagerly awaited by fans of the original manga, and social media has been strewn with foreboding predictions of bad things to come in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the second season will run for two courses (quarters of a year) for a half-year duration. The anime adapts Gege Akutami's original manga's Hidden Inventory and Premature Death (Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu) arcs as well as the Shibuya Incident arc. From July 6 to August 3, the program broadcasted the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc, followed by two compilation episodes on August 10 and August 17. On August 24, there was no new episode, and the Shibuya Incident storyline will begin on August 31.

