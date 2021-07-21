The Last Duel: Fans divided over Ben Affleck's blonde hair and Matt Damon's mullet look in the medieval epic

Ever since the trailer of Ridley Scott's upcoming film, The Last Duel released its trailer, fans have been discussing the medieval drama and the period looks that the lead cast of the film has been donning. If there's one person who's caught the attention of everyone, it's Ben Affleck considering the actor is seen sporting a blonde look as he plays the role of King Charles VI in the film.

Not only Affleck, his bestie Matt Damon too has been seen in a much different avatar in the upcoming film as the actor will be seen sporting a mullet. While some fans are convinced that Affleck and Damon are not pulling off their 14th-century looks, others have been sharing tweets appreciating these looks.

The film also stars Adam Driver and Jodie Comer in lead roles. For the unreversed, the Ridley Scott directorial revolves around one of the last cases resolved by death by a duel in 14th century France. The Last Duel will revolve around the themes of vengeance and betrayal. While the film's storyline seems to have received a thumbs-up from fans, the casting and the period looks seem to be drawing hilarious reactions.

Take a look at the fan reactions to The Last Duel trailer here:

// the last duel ok but why did i think matt damon and ben affleck were the same people in the trailer am i this bad at face recognition or does the whole haircut thing make them look eerily similar — madison (@reybencyera) July 21, 2021

I can’t get over Matt Damon’s dumbass fake goatee and Ben Affleck’s dumbass fake blonde hair. — JeffMovieMan #SaveNimona #AnselElgortIsACreep (@JeffMovieMan) July 21, 2021

blonde ben affleck is something i didn’t know i needed — gabii ‎ (@sapphoyelena) July 21, 2021

i’ll only go see THE LAST DUEL if it’s about a duel between matt damon’s and ben affleck’s wigs — christina (@peeksheeshu) July 21, 2021

Matt Damon in a mullet and Ben Affleck looking full on aryan nation. No. — Dudley Winthrop (@ii_tsw) July 21, 2021

the state of ben affleck and matt damon's facial hair in that trailer... you are braver than a us marine — miccaeli (@renegadeapostle) July 21, 2021

i still find ben affleck hot in his ridiculous the last duel getup — (@snotgjrl) July 20, 2021

The film marks Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's first screenwriting collaboration since they last worked together on their 1997 Oscar-winning film Good Will Hunting. Fans have also expressed their excitement about seeing this duo reunite on-screen again with a film like this.

What do you think about Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's look in the film? Tell us in comments.

