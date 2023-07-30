Moana: Is Zendaya playing titular role in Disney’s live-action film? Fan-made trailer suggests so

Moana, the famous animation film that hit the screens in 2016 is set to get a live-action adaptation soon. Disney already kickstarted the production of the remake earlier this year. Auliʻi Cravalho, who played the titular role in the original film, had confirmed that she is not reprising the role in the upcoming live-action remake. Even though it was confirmed that Dwayne Johnson will return to play the shapeshifting demi-God Maui in the film, there is no official update on the leading lady, so far.

Zendaya roped in to play Moana in the live-action adaptation

Recently, a fan-made trailer of Moana was released on social media, and it instantly went viral. The trailer, which claims that it reveals important leaked information on the cast of the film and its upcoming official trailer, suggests that the live-action film found its leading lady in Zendaya. If the fan-made trailer content is true, the Dune actress might replace Auliʻi Cravalho as the titular character in the upcoming film. Dwayne Johnson, on the other hand, is returning as Maui as he confirmed earlier. However, both Zendaya and Disney have not reacted to the fan-made trailer which claims to reveal major information on the upcoming film.

Watch the fan-made trailer of Moana, below:

When Auli'i Cravalho confirmed she is not playing Moana again

Earlier, in May this year, Auli'i Cravalho confirmed that she is not playing Moana again in the upcoming live-action film. The actress made the major announcement with an Instagram video. However, she is still a part of the remake, as one of the producers.

"When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell. I can’t wait to find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength," she said in the video.

ALSO READ: Challengers: Zendaya starrer skips Venice Film Festival premiere amid SAG AFTRA strike; pushed to 2024